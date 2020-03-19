Inspiring and practical, our magazine has become a must for the best professionals in the industry. You must be interested if you want to develop your professional portfolio in this sector.

Dodho magazine is a work of art printed on high-quality paper; each edition of our magazine is a real dare and a challenge for thousands of photographers who present their candidacies in each edition. Dodho Magazine is today a reference for photographers who demand adequate supports to present and promote their work.

In this edition, we have the honour of publishing the photographers’ works, Ovi D.Pop, Alice Zilberberg, Joxe Inazio Kuesta, Patty Carroll, Henry Fernando, Andrea Torrei, Without a doubt, some of them, ambitious projects and with a marked personal stamp. As in each edition, we will present the six selected photographers by our professional and committed jury, to the best galleries, festivals and professionals in the photographic industry.

I was born in Oradea on the 9th of April, 1973.

I prefer portraits, nudes, aerial and street photography. I had managed to issue seven illustrated editions of the Bihor County monographs, illustrating the most representative sites in the county. I also issued six editions of the Travel Guide Book of Bihor County. In 2013 my photographic activity took a turn towards artistic photography and I managed to become a EAAFR (The Association of Romanian Artist Photographers) artist and E.FIAP/s artist, managing to obtain 1.040 prizes (285 gold medals) in 71 countries. I had several individual photography exhibitions in Oradea, Cluj Napoca, Hajduszoboszlo, Bruxelles, Cernăuţi. From 2016 I started the first authorized Photo School in Oradea with the authority of the Ministry of Work and the Ministry of Education from Romania.

Alice Zilberberg | Meditations | Alice Zilberberg is an internationally acclaimed, award-winning artist, recognized by curators, collectors, and art patrons across the globe. Born in Tallinn, Estonia, and raised in Israel, she currently resides in Toronto, Canada. A graduate of Ryerson University’s Photography program, she began her artistic practice by painting: a verve which remains very much present in her digital works. The winner of numerous prestigious competitions, her accolades include 1st place titles in competitions such as the International Photography Awards, the Julia Margaret Cameron Awards, and the Fine Art Photography Awards. In 2013, she was the youngest artist to date to participate in the Waddington’s Art Auction. Her work has been displayed in galleries across North America, Europe, and Asia; she has been interviewed and featured in publications and platforms such as MTV, Breakfast Television, CBC, and PHOTO+ Magazine in Korea.

Joxe Inazio Kuesta| Rohingya Refugees | I am an amateur photographer with a passion for street and documentary photography. I studied economics and business and I work as a civil servant for the Goverment of the Basque Country. Photography has not been my lifelong hobby. In fact, it all started off after some travel experiences. It was back september 2005 that I traveled to the north of India. My photographic gear that time was a compact camera, and when back home I took a look at my pictures I noticed that it was not what I saw: most of the pictures were blurred, and so on. In november that year I went to Syria and it happened all the same. The pictures did not look as what I recalled from those places. That was the main reason why I attended a photography course organized by a non-profit organization called “Sociedad Fotográfica de Gipuzkoa” in Donostia-San Sebastian (Spain)

Patty Carroll | Anonymous Women | Patty Carroll has been known for her use of highly intense, saturated color photographs since the 1970’s. Her most recent project, “Anonymous Women,” consists of a 3-part series of studio installations made for the camera, addressing women and their complicated relationships with domesticity. By camouflaging the figure in drapery and/or domestic objects, Carroll creates a dark and humorous game of hide-and-seek between her viewers and the Anonymous Woman. The photographs were published as a monograph, Anonymous Women, in 2017 by Daylight Books, and the current series is a new monograph, published in 2020 by Aint-Bad as Anonymous Women: Domestic Demise. The Anonymous Woman series has been exhibited internationally and has won multiple awards.

Henry Fernando | Caravaggio on the street | Henry Fernando is a photographer based in Ottawa, Canada. His two great passions in life are travel and photography. He believes that travel helps him discover a lot about himself. It provides him with a whole new perspective and understanding of this phenomenal world that we live in. Travel provides him not only with a sense of adventure, but it also opens doors to culture that do not revolve around fast food and social media. Though originally trained in Biochemistry and later as an IT manager, he was always interested in photography. He experienced a renewed enthusiasm and appreciation for photography after taking a workshop in Contemplative Photography. The workshop opened his eyes to the rich and vivid colour and texture of the world around us.

Andrea Torrei | Land of peace | Born in Italy and based in Rome, graduated in Political Science in Florence, Andrea Torrei worked for several ngo’s (non governmental organizations) in the social and humanitarian field traveling in many developing countries. Always interested in photography, only recently she decided to pursue her passion documenting what she knows and loves most, ordinary people in their daily life with special attention to gender issues and local culture. Her body of work spans from street to documentary photography working mainly on personal projects. Her work was showcased in several group exhibitions in Italy and abroad.