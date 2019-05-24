 
 

AmericaB&WConceptDiscarded by Steve Geer

In Chicago, behind the shops and restaurants, there are service alleys. These narrow canyons are lined with dumpsters which are filled each day and emptied each night.
In Chicago, behind the shops and restaurants, there are service alleys. These narrow canyons are lined with dumpsters which are filled each day and emptied each night.

Sometimes discarded things spill out of the dumpsters and into the alley. There are plastic knives and forks and cups and cigarette lighters. There are disposable gloves in vast quantities, and packaging of all types. There are flowers and vegetables that are past their best, and crumpled newspapers and fliers. These are the things that we use once and then throw away. 

In 2017 I began to photograph this spillage, placing the discarded items in reflecting puddles to provide an informative backdrop, and sometimes arranging these once-used things into still-life groupings inspired by their usage. 

I live in the city. I buy things in the shops and eat in the restaurants. I see my own day-to-day activities in many of these still-life vignettes. They are self-portraits in which I am absent. Many of the discarded things will still be around, in landfills or elsewhere, long after I’ve gone and perhaps long after the city has gone. [Official Website]

Discarded | Steve Geer
Discarded | Steve Geer

Discarded | Steve Geer
Discarded | Steve Geer

Discarded | Steve Geer
Discarded | Steve Geer

Discarded | Steve Geer
Discarded | Steve Geer

Discarded | Steve Geer
Discarded | Steve Geer

Discarded | Steve Geer
Discarded | Steve Geer

Discarded | Steve Geer
Discarded | Steve Geer

Discarded | Steve Geer
Discarded | Steve Geer

Discarded | Steve Geer
Discarded | Steve Geer

Discarded | Steve Geer
Discarded | Steve Geer

Discarded | Steve Geer
Discarded | Steve Geer

Discarded | Steve Geer
Discarded | Steve Geer



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

