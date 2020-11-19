 
 

AsiaShotDescendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

In the Soma region of Fukushima prefecture, there is a traditional Samurai festival called “Soma Nomaoi”, which is said to have continued for more than 1000 years.

Magazine

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ENTRY DEADLINE: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2020

SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

In the Soma region of Fukushima prefecture, there is a traditional Samurai festival called “Soma Nomaoi”, which is said to have continued for more than 1000 years.

When I first visited the festival, I was shocked by the power of hundreds of cavalry warriors and their unique armor. I had a strong interest in understanding who each of them was.That strong interest is the inception of this project.

At the festival, the descendants of Samurai continue to protect their culture in parallel with living their current lives. Today they have the same strict hierarchical relationships and rank system that they used to, and they have a strong sense of protecting their general. Before the modern era, “Samurai” was a profession in itself but now they all have their modern profession.  Nevertheless, the spirit of the Samurai is inherited in them.

I wanted to confront them, those who continue to protect the existence of Samurai and their culture in the modern era, and capture their personalities and Samurai identity. Their personalities shine through their armor.  No two sets of armor are the same. Some are lucky to have armor that has been passed down in their family.  But some purchase antique armor and repair to make it to its unique and the others custom order armor for themselves. Armor for them is more than an heirloom, it is a functional instrument, which acts as a tool to display their character. They have been “preserving the traditions they should inherit” and “accepting the changes come with the times” in parallel. With this effort, they pass down their culture by keeping it alive. The Samurai spirit living in them is indispensable for them to continue to be Samurai in today’s society. [Official Website][Print Edition][Digital edition]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Inside camera bag of Bruce Haswell
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/captureDay.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
NEWSLETTER

stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
RELATED STORIES
Interview with Julie de Waroquier; Published in our print edition #03

DnaEuropeInterview with Julie de Waroquier; Published in our print edition #03

First of all I love the cover, it’s very catchy and intriguing. The pictures have a great impact on the inside too, and I really enjoyed discovering the other photographers’ works, all very creative.
Colors, textures, culture, and traditions; Benjo Arwas photography

AmericaShotColors, textures, culture, and traditions; Benjo Arwas photography

Benjo Arwas was born in Tel Aviv, Israel. After spending 5 years in the army he grew a deep appreciation for life. Thirsty to experience the world, he began traveling
Photographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedPhotographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
Diamond Days by Manuel Armenis

CityEuropeDiamond Days by Manuel Armenis

The quintessential trait of the mundane is, of course, its lack of spectacle. It is recognizable to us, familiar, in its plainness and with its non-event-character. Due to those alleged properties it is a world that gets all too willingly labeled boring and banal.
RANDOM STORIES
Portraits : No happiness without children by Jeannette Gregori

B&WEuropeStoryPortraits : No happiness without children by Jeannette Gregori

In the backgroud of these portraits, one can also glimpse social and economic issues that this commuity must contend with : outright discrimiation, the precarious social position of women and difficulties relating to housing.
Street Portraits or Portrait of a Town by Judith Rodriguez

AmericaB&WCityStreet Portraits or Portrait of a Town by Judith Rodriguez

Why to portrait a person, a place? We live a time when singularity, otherness tend to disappear under a global order,    the "other" as mystery tends to fade under the proliferation of the same.
Interview with Dušan Kochol, founder and director of OFF Bratislava

DnaEuropeInterview with Dušan Kochol, founder and director of OFF Bratislava

The festival OFF Bratislava is held simultaneously with the Month of Photography and it acquires its uniqueness by being a platform for fresh talents from the photography scene.
Autre by Victoria Art

EuropeShotAutre by Victoria Art

The project "Autre" was created by the UBERlab conceptual laboratory. Which consists of photographer and stylist from Kiev, Ukraine. The form of the photo project is expressed in the unification of photography and collage.
Nothing About Me by Simona Bonanno

B&WEuropeStoryNothing About Me by Simona Bonanno

Like spying through a keyhole, I project myself into the lives of the passengers and crew of a big cruise ship. Through my camera I observe this multitude of people, always the same and always different, giving rise to a huge and cosmopolite isolated society on the seas.
The Splitting of the Chrysalis & the Slow Unfolding of the Wings by Yorgos Yatromanolakis

AsiaConceptThe Splitting of the Chrysalis & the Slow Unfolding of the Wings by Yorgos Yatromanolakis

Isolated in the countryside of the island, Ι was constantly confronted with my traumatic past, my memories and myself. Gradually, through wandering in nature, a conceivable field of action was created within me, an intermediate space full of transformative dynamics, a place of becoming.
Inside the camera bag of Jorge Fernandez

DnaEuropeInside the camera bag of Jorge Fernandez

What I bring with me during my trips depends a lot on the destination and on the kind of project I have in mind, and has also changed with the times since I did a lot of experimentation until I found out “my way”.
Femininity : Queer Youth by Fabio Le Fanu

EuropeNudeFemininity : Queer Youth by Fabio Le Fanu

for this reason I began to focus my work on the expression of femininity in men and in the queer community. “Queer” is an umbrella term used to describe a broad spectrum of non-normative sexual and gender identities and politics in open opposition to society’s binary vision o things: a minority in a minority.
The Other Side by Jorge Pérez Higuera

ConceptEuropeThe Other Side by Jorge Pérez Higuera

The study of History has been presented as a model based on the narration of facts focused on dates. The Nouvelle Histoire emerged opposing this old model by accepting the challenge of focusing on ordinary individuals and putting a name and a face to those characters who had been cast into oblivion.
FEATURED STORIES
François Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryFrançois Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

I lived in France from 1976 to 1980. While there I had been covering the Socialist Party and when François Mitterrand decided to be a candidate again for the presidential elections I wrote him a letter with a project to document his campaign from the inside, with total access to his private and political activities.
The Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedThe Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
Protest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryProtest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

When George Floyd’s life was unnecessarily and brutally snuffed out by Minneapolis law enforcement on May 25, it was yet another final straw…and that straw was set ablaze around the globe.
Photographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedPhotographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
Marine Species by Wesley Dombrecht

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMarine Species by Wesley Dombrecht

The idea for the series ‘Marine Species’ started with my fascination for the sea, water and everything that lives in it. In this series I want to give the viewer a different look at a variety off sea life, that has been portrayed in a very aesthetic way, minimalistic, where the focus is on the subject, with a playful link incorporated in it.
Jacqueline du Pré; Madonna litta by Peyman Naderi

AsiaConceptFeaturedJacqueline du Pré; Madonna litta by Peyman Naderi

The collection is a tribute to the famous cellist Jacqueline du Pré, a famous British musician who died at a young age. In this series, I have tried not to see the female face at first, so that the viewer's perception remains without judgment, and when she begins to see the rest of the photographic works, she realizes the feelings of this dominant musician.
Urban environments; Mea Shearim by Alexandra Buxbaum

AmericaCityFeaturedUrban environments; Mea Shearim by Alexandra Buxbaum

Alexandra Buxbaum’s work has focused on documenting the human experience of various people and cultures living in disparate urban environments around the world.
Tokyo; Suits of kabukicho by Rokas Jankus

CityEuropeFeaturedTokyo; Suits of kabukicho by Rokas Jankus

By dusk, the streets of this endless seeming city are being roamed by 'suits'. Its a known, yet overlooked phenomenon. Hungry for bowls of ramen, raw tuna, cold sake out of cans and women, they're being delivered by red taxis to amusement miles in Shinjuku,
Magical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

BioEuropeFeaturedMagical macro world by Georgi Georgiev

I love street and travel photography but my big passion is macro photography. I am spending all the time i have in nature, capturing the amazing macro world.
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
11
Days
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd