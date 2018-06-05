Deconstructions by AymE

The concept of Deconstructions is to shed light on the female body, its shapes and shadows, its beauties and also its taboos.

This series of photographs seeks to come back to a more elementary perception of the female body, in order to leave behind certain judgments and popular misconceptions. Representation of bodies, in particular females ones, is often connected with social matters. Advertising, fashion, pornography reduce them to mere objects of seduction and desire.

I wanted to cast a fresh eye on the body, to make visual experiments, to marvel at its contortions, its curves and its flaws, and to leave space for curiosity and imagination. The picture can be turned upside down and looked from every angle to create new perspectives. It shows the body has so much to say than the obvious stereotypical images that come to mind. It was important for me to reflect the proximity and the intimacy i shared with models during the shooting. The point was also to remind that behind these bodies there are women, persons who have a lot to say and to express.

About AymE

I have been a film director and director of photography for several years, but I have always viewed photography itself as an exciting means of self-expression, rather as a job. The power and multiplicity of pictures, as well as light, fascinated me from early on. It led me to experiment and play with fixed and moving images, using cameras of all kinds. Travel is another passion. Like so many others, I took my first pictures with an analog camera, which later became a medium to meet complete strangers, gain their trust and learn from them and their cultures to broaden my horizons.

Open-mindedness is key to understanding and representing the world around us. It is a state of mind that I try reach to transcribe and share my emotions the best I can with my photos, through the lens of my own sensitivity. To me, photography captures the experiences that are worth sharing. It is a fully-fledged mode of communication, based on visual expression, where questions and answers combine and intertwine freely to build a collective consciousness and help us move forward.