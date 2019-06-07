 
 

EuropeStoryChorrillo Esperanza by Tamara Arranz

“El Chorrillo” was founded in 1915 by workers and students, mostly African-descendent, who arrived to the Panamanian capital looking for a job at the Canal.
51211 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 08

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, MAY 31, 2019
CLOSED
HoursMinutesSeconds

“El Chorrillo” was founded in 1915 by workers and students, mostly African-descendent, who arrived to the Panamanian capital looking for a job at the Canal.

In 1989 it happened a huge event that would change this neighbourhood forever: USA invaded and destroyed the place causing countless injured, deaths and thousands of neighbours on the street without any international impact in less than 24 hours. Since then, this neighbourhood lives in abandonment contrasting strongly with the luxurious skyscrapers of the city and the boom of the old town ´s gentrification, which is a few meters from “El Chorrillo”.

At the old wood houses, the central backyards and common bathrooms, get mixed with big buildings of new construction where more than 20.000 people are living there in poverty conditions, healthiness, unemployment and violence; and do not have to mention the high levels of corruption… The USA invasion and the different Panamanian governments, who ignore them, destroyed the identity of this humble and united neighbourhood which still fighting against the misery and their bad reputation. They keep fighting for their rights, having faith on a better future for the new generations. This is just part of a tiny portrait of the El Chorrillo´s neighbours and their atmosphere, which are the closest witness of this changing community at Panama City. [Official Website]

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

 

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

 

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz

Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz
Chorrillo Esperanza | Tamara Arranz



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Armenia by Karineh Gurjian
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/klpa.jpg

KLPA are proud to launch our 2019 Call with two categories for submission available to photographers of all levels around the globe.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Nostalgia by Mauricio Candela

AmericaFeaturedShotNostalgia by Mauricio Candela

Sidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

CityEuropeFeaturedSidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

Three Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

AmericaConceptFeaturedThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

Vegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaFeaturedStoryVegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

Ghost by Naoual Peleau

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedGhost by Naoual Peleau

O-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

EuropeFeaturedStoryO-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

Edelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

EuropeFeaturedStoryEdelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | MARCH 2019 | MASSIMILIANO BALO | ELLIE DAVIES | ERIC T.KUNSMAN | MARYAM FIRUZI | ANDREA TORREI | SEUNGGU KIM