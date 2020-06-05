 
 

This series of photos was taken in May 2019 at Chengdu, the capital of southwestern China’s Sichuan province. Chengdu is known to be one of the happiest cities in China and has many famous sites to visit. You can see endangered giant pandas in their natural habitat, eat spicy Sichuan food, visit tea houses scattered throughout the city and see cultural Chinese performances.

Roman’s interest in Chengdu was in the people, not the tourist sites. He wanted to capture everyday life photographing streetscape themes and catching a glimpse of how the residents live.

Spending two weeks Roman wondered the streets of Chengdu taking these photographs. All of the photos where taken and composed on a tripod. He would take several images and blend in components of each image to form the final photo. Roman worked several areas of city including Tianfu Square, Wuhou Memorial, Peoples Park as well as off beat back streets.

Chengdu is a modern city with a long history dating back to at least 4 century BC. What makes this city interesting is that it has 20th century sky scrapers, shopping centres and buildings, but it also has retained many neighbourhoods with traditional buildings and architecture that still has a local Chinese feel and ambiance.

In general the Chinese locals were not bothered by Romans presence and they mostly would ignore him. This is probably why Chengdu is known for its happiness as the locals look relaxed and chilled. On a few occasions some locals would pose for a photo, or take an interest in seeing how he was photographing the scene and what setting he had on the camera. This made the whole process an enjoyable one when working the streets. Chengdu is truely unique experience that can’t be found anywhere else in the world.

About Roman Wolczak

Roman currently lives in Sydney, Australia with his beautiful wife and fantastic two kids. The family lives in a converted warehouse where Roman also runs his photography business specialises in commercial work photographing different genres such as, but limited to lifestyle, interiors, product, food and fashion. Interested in photography since a young age Roman studied photography at school and continued his passion as a hobbyist for many years. When first leaving school Roman worked within the corporate field before deciding to change and purse his passion in photography and starting his own studio. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

