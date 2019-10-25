 
AsiaB&WStoryCharcoal; A dying trade in Malaysia by Grace Pui Wan Ho

Charcoal, a dying trade business in Malaysia and cannot substitute by modern equipment. The factories located in spectacular mangrove forest since 1940 in Matang ,Malaysia.
66015 min

These factories are not modern, high technology but only a row of charcoal kilns with about thirty feet in diameter and thirty feet high . Amazingly these charcoal kilns are built by hand by craftsman without any architecture drawing design! Yes, charcoal is manufactured here the traditional way using brick kilns and fire wood. No electrical oven and no mechanized equipment is used. Yet , its produce the most top quality charcoal in the world. The production of charcoal is very time consuming. After harvested the logs from nearby mangrove swamps, most of the greenwood (Kayu Bakau Minyak) mangrove logs are transported in to charcoal factory by small boats via narrow man-made canals during high tide, hence this process can only be done twice a month.

Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Latest Stories

