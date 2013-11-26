Asia | Black & White | Daily Life    3548 Views  

Brick Field by Saurav Bhattacharyya

Life is sometimes very demanding and cruel. Still we have to move on in search of oasis. These kids are the oasis and motivating factors to their parents. Their parents are migrants brickfield workers .

They are deprived from basic needs , health,hygin , but they are full of life. I alawsys tried to capture the life they lead in the brick field . The joyful small moments that the small kids cherish in the brickfield. i used to visit the brickfield once in a week to give sweets to the kids . In the meantime i thoght it would be nice to documenting their life and portray it through photography.My motivation comes from their hard works and i want to show world how the kids live their life in the brickfield , they have their own little world in the brickfield where their parents work . i took those images with a point and shoot camera Canon Sx 150is and it takes almost 6 months to capture those beautiful moments .

