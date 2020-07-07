 
 

AfricaStoryBreathe by Michelle Sank

These images are my series "Breathe" that I have made during lockdown on my daily walks in a neighbourhood close to where I live.
I have been drawn to how people of all ages are navigating public and private spaces and negotiating this new way of being – how their relationship to each other and to the spaces themselves is unfolding. There has been a sense of wonderment in these chance encounters that often occur within moments of quiet and abandonment. The interaction and stories that have emanated from these meetings has added another dimension, understanding and poignancy to the unfolding locus. Alongside this, house facades and accompanying objects discovered in the areas have taken on a heightened sense of relevance for me serving as a metaphorical accompaniment and context for the representation of the portraits. There has been a recurring religious element amongst these which has become a symbolic reference for the presence and fragility of life and death.

About Michelle Sank

Michelle Sank was born in Cape Town, South Africa. She left there in 1978 and has been living in England since 1987. Her images reflect a preoccupation with the human condition and to this end can be viewed as social documentary. Her work encompasses issues around social and cultural diversity. Michelle is available to undertake commissions and residencies in the United Kingdom and abroad. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

