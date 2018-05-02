Body art – a tribal ritual by Trevor Cole

These images portray some of the Worlds tribes from Papua New Guinea to the Omo valley region of Ethiopia as they adorn themselves for rituals or ceremonies.
In most cases the paints are derived from clays and plants which are found locally and have been used for long periods of time. Red ochre and white clays or chalk, for example.
The Suri tribe in the Northern Omo valley of Ethiopia, for example, use the paints for camouflage, tribal rituals or ceremonies and also now to show travellers. The tribes in the highlands of Papua New Guinea and along the Sepik river adorn themselves with paint for ‘Sing Sings’, local festivals where the tribes sing and dance. The images illustrate the tribes in the act of applying the paints and preparing for events. Although some of the tribes do it for tourists, in some ways this keeps their traditions and cultures alive. All of these images. however, were taken prior to real events which are an integral part of their cultures. [Official Website]