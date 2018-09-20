 
 

ConceptEuropeBlue Dot by Sergei Stroitelev

According to statistics, about 20% of the population in Russia have an anxiety-depressive disorder, and the same percentage of the population - all the prerequisites for its development. The reasons are stress, changes in society, problems of Internet dependency and other factors.
52114 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2018
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

According to statistics, about 20% of the population in Russia have an anxiety-depressive disorder, and the same percentage of the population – all the prerequisites for its development. The reasons are stress, changes in society, problems of Internet dependency and other factors.

Because of the lack of the qualified care, especially in the regions, people start using serious drugs without consulting with a specialist or try to calm nerves with drugs and alcohol. Unfortunately It leads to more serious health problems. People don’t understand what is happening to them and how to deal with it.

Six years ago, I was diagnosed with the disorder, since then my condition has fluctuated from a psychological pit to more or less stable, regardless of external factors. The most unpleasant thing happens when there is an exacerbation. Usually it is starting during the winter or autumn period. The disorder is very insidious, it constantly changes shape and is accompanied by a number of psychosomatic signs – it affects me physically and always in different ways, with suffocation, tachycardia and other malfunctions in the body.

The last time I was in a psychiatric hospital this winter, the doctor advised me to concentrate on the irrationality of fear, panic, anxiety experienced by me and come up with an image that will help to avoid it. I visited so many doctors in recent years and began to take so many drugs that it all only caused sarcasm, and I just forgot about it. But then I saw a blue dot in one of my dreams, a primitive, but very clear form of my favorite color. In a dream, I fell, but somehow miraculously landed on that dot, the dot ate me, and then spit back my new happy copy. Now the blue dot is an emergency exit from a state of panic, the result of the work of my will and consciousness. 

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

Blue Dot |Sergei Stroitelev

previous
Running from the Sun by Parker Reinecker
next
Vintage Abstract by Avishek Das

Trending Stories

The Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

AsiaFeaturedStoryThe Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

Anthracite by Nick Gandano

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotAnthracite by Nick Gandano

Spirit of the Village by Oliver Klink

AmericaB&WFeaturedStorySpirit of the Village by Oliver Klink

Kid Jockeys by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryKid Jockeys by Alain Schroeder

Grabarka by Xavier Ferrer Chust

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryGrabarka by Xavier Ferrer Chust

Uummannaq by Camille Michel

EuropeFeaturedStoryUummannaq by Camille Michel

Boarding Through The Streets Of New York by Gary Breckheimer

AmericaB&WFeaturedNudeBoarding Through The Streets Of New York by Gary Breckheimer

The Last Nomadic Hunter-Gatherers of the Himalayas by Jan Møller Hansen

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe Last Nomadic Hunter-Gatherers of the Himalayas by Jan Møller Hansen

The Wat Phra Kaew’s Guide Book by Artyt

AsiaCityFeaturedThe Wat Phra Kaew’s Guide Book by Artyt

Meet some of our Partners

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Sin-título-3ipa-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/viewbug300px-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ange-1.png
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/galerie.du_.Canon_-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/getty-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/HeadOn_logo-1.png
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Single-Unit-ICP16_Horizontal-1.jpg
MORE PARTNERS

Latest Stories