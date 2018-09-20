According to statistics, about 20% of the population in Russia have an anxiety-depressive disorder, and the same percentage of the population – all the prerequisites for its development. The reasons are stress, changes in society, problems of Internet dependency and other factors.

Because of the lack of the qualified care, especially in the regions, people start using serious drugs without consulting with a specialist or try to calm nerves with drugs and alcohol. Unfortunately It leads to more serious health problems. People don’t understand what is happening to them and how to deal with it.

Six years ago, I was diagnosed with the disorder, since then my condition has fluctuated from a psychological pit to more or less stable, regardless of external factors. The most unpleasant thing happens when there is an exacerbation. Usually it is starting during the winter or autumn period. The disorder is very insidious, it constantly changes shape and is accompanied by a number of psychosomatic signs – it affects me physically and always in different ways, with suffocation, tachycardia and other malfunctions in the body.

The last time I was in a psychiatric hospital this winter, the doctor advised me to concentrate on the irrationality of fear, panic, anxiety experienced by me and come up with an image that will help to avoid it. I visited so many doctors in recent years and began to take so many drugs that it all only caused sarcasm, and I just forgot about it. But then I saw a blue dot in one of my dreams, a primitive, but very clear form of my favorite color. In a dream, I fell, but somehow miraculously landed on that dot, the dot ate me, and then spit back my new happy copy. Now the blue dot is an emergency exit from a state of panic, the result of the work of my will and consciousness.