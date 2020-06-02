 
 

This portfolio is an experiment to try and see everyday ordinary items with a fresh eye. It focuses on the most familiar items around the house: food. Apples, mushrooms, broccoli, almonds, pepper, pistachio and walnuts are the models. 

Sometimes the characteristics of these small, mundane and unexciting objects of everyday life are overlooked or neglected. It was their undervalued and overlooked visual attributes that attracted me. 

My goal was to create images that look as if these items are of another world, exotic, bizarre and unexpected. This series strives to form unusual portraits of ordinary items and is an effort to highlight their peculiar shapes and structures. 

About Gregoris Mentzas

Gregoris Mentzas leads a double life as an academic professor at the uiversity and a fine art photographer. He has attended a two-year course at a photography school, a one-year seminar on cinematography and film directing and participated in many photography seminars. His work focuses on the concepts of time and decay, tranquility and silence. He strives to capture serenity and encapsulate the ephemeral quality of calmness. He has participated in many group exhibitions and won multiple awards in fine art photography contests like the IPA International Photography Awards, the Px3 Prix de la Photographie, the Moscow Fine Art Foto Awards and the FAPA Fine Art Photography Awards, among others. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Dodho Magazine
