Korea has been developed rapidly over 40 years, which caused a lot of social ironies. One of the irony is long working hours with very short period of break.

During holidays, Koreans try their best to enjoy it, but due to lack of time to travel, they spend time mostly around city. Therefore, the leisure places around Seoul and suburb try to show something interesting to entertain their customers. By doing so, all of the western and Korean cultures are mixed together. The “Better Days” describes Korean spectacles from the way they enjoy their short vacation.

About Seunggu Kim

Born and raised in Seoul, Korea in 1979, Seunggu Kim lives and works in Seoul, South Korea. And he majored in photography in SM university and studied visual art at Korea National University of Arts. He would like to describe how we are living. He thought photography could show our ‘real world’. He wanted to balance the unnatural elements in the rectangle frame and describe that we are getting used to the social ironies of reality.

Exhibitions have included Artbit Gallery, Post Territory Ujeongguk, Song Eun Storage / Song Eun Art Cube, Gyeonggi Museum of Modern Art, Art Sonje, Song Eun Art Space, Seoul Museum of Art, Seoul, Korea, and BMW Photo Space, Busan, Korea, Exco, Daegu, Korea.

Awards and Grants include Filter Space, Chicago, The Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture, Korea, GoEun Art and Cultural Foundation, Korea, The Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture, SongEun Art and Cultural Foundation. [Official Website]