 
 

AsiaNewsBangkok Art Biennale 2018

Bangkok (19 Oct 2018 – 3 Feb 2019) Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation’s mission is to engage and inspire diverse Thai, ASEAN and international audiences by actively fostering recognition and appreciation of contemporary art exhibitions know as Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB).
4774 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2018
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Bangkok Art Biennale Foundation’s mission is to engage and inspire diverse Thai, ASEAN and international audiences by actively fostering recognition and appreciation of contemporary art exhibitions know as Bangkok Art Biennale (BAB). Foundation in 2017, this non-profit foundation :

  • Supports and produces relevant artistic and creative projects by Thai
  • Develops and maintains high-profile art activities that promote Bangkok as leading contemporary art destination;
  • Organizes and contributes to contemporary art experiences for diverse audiences such as conferences, workshop, guided visits and publication;
  • Revitalizes and enrich areas of Bangkok into art walks and art loops for leisure activities and tourist attractions;
  • Enhances understanding and working relation on contemporary art with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), government and corporate sectors;
  • Provide training, art programs and human resource development for students and volunteers;
  • Support for Thai talent in contemporary art to participate in biennales.

From October 19 until February 3, our nation’s capital will be brought to life as the 123 year old art exhibition Biennale comes to Bangkok for the first time. Hosting 75 internationally acclaimed artists from 34 countries, in 20 locations across the city.

© Sherman Ong; Nusantara: the Seas will Sing and the Wind will Carry us, 2011; Image copyright and courtesy of the Artist

© Lim Sokchanlina / National Road Number 5, 2015 / Photography of 9 / 60 x 90cm, Digital C-Print

Bangkok Art Biennale 2018

19 Oct 2018 – 3 Feb 2019

Bangkok

www.bkkartbiennale.com

previous
The Concept of Visual Parataxis by Raju Peddada
next
Living in Limbo by Biel Calderon

Trending Stories

The Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

AsiaFeaturedStoryThe Tribal Heartland of India by Tania Chatterjee

Anthracite by Nick Gandano

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotAnthracite by Nick Gandano

Spirit of the Village by Oliver Klink

AmericaB&WFeaturedStorySpirit of the Village by Oliver Klink

Kid Jockeys by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryKid Jockeys by Alain Schroeder

Grabarka by Xavier Ferrer Chust

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryGrabarka by Xavier Ferrer Chust

Uummannaq by Camille Michel

EuropeFeaturedStoryUummannaq by Camille Michel

Boarding Through The Streets Of New York by Gary Breckheimer

AmericaB&WFeaturedNudeBoarding Through The Streets Of New York by Gary Breckheimer

The Last Nomadic Hunter-Gatherers of the Himalayas by Jan Møller Hansen

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryThe Last Nomadic Hunter-Gatherers of the Himalayas by Jan Møller Hansen

The Wat Phra Kaew’s Guide Book by Artyt

AsiaCityFeaturedThe Wat Phra Kaew’s Guide Book by Artyt

Meet some of our Partners

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Sin-título-3ipa-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/viewbug300px-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ange-1.png
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/galerie.du_.Canon_-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/getty-1.jpg
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/HeadOn_logo-1.png
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Single-Unit-ICP16_Horizontal-1.jpg
MORE PARTNERS

Latest Stories