 
 

ConceptEuropeAU79 by Valerie Decleer

In this series I am interested in gold as an element that is dense with symbolism. Gold as a symbol of gold.  Gold, the most precious metal.  Gold of more light than that with which it simmers. 
Gold as a symbol of gold.  Gold, the most precious metal.  Gold of more light than that with which it simmers.  Divine gold of the gods’ skin.  Gold not as the quest for material richness, but for mental and spiritual wealth.  Gold as the growth of the self and other metamorphosis.  Gold, matter of origin.  Gold as the symbol and color of the sun.  Gold, the ambivalent metal of rational and irrational.  Gold of beliefs and gold of reason.  Gold ascendant and descendent. Shhhh: silence is golden. [Official Website]

