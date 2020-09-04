 
 

NewsArt Paris 2020

An act of resistance and the first cultural event in Paris after the holiday period. Postponed before being reinvented online, Art Paris 2020, the modern and contemporary art fair, will be born again at the end of the summer at the Grand Palais in a real-world version from September 10–13.
Postponed before being reinvented online, Art Paris 2020, the modern and contemporary art fair, will be born again at the end of the summer at the Grand Palais in a real-world version from September 10–13. It will be the first European cultural and commercial event of the season.

Special health measures and private preview over five days

Under its 45-metre-high glass roof, the Grand Palais is an exceptionally spacious venue. The layout of the fair has been modified with wider aisles ready to welcome some 112 galleries and the maximum number of visitors will be limited to around 3,000 (based on the information currently available). The private preview scheduled for 9 September has been shortened and spread over the duration of the fair itself from September 10-13 with early opening preview for collectors from 10am to 12pm.

Supporting galleries and showcasing their work

This edition of the fair, which can be qualified as an act of resistance, reflects Art Paris desire to support and showcase the work accomplished by galleries. According to fair director Guillaume Piens: “It is now more than ever time for galleries to get back to work and meet their collectors. It is just as important for their artists. The advantage of Art Paris is that it is above all a local and regional fair with a large majority of French galleries. 75% of visitors to the fair come from the Paris region or other areas of France”. Art Paris organiser France Conventions has offered highly favourable conditions to exhibiting galleries: All amounts already paid by galleries will be carried over to the September edition; the remaining balance can be paid up to two months after the fair; an additional 15% “solidarity” discount will be applied to booth tariffs and Art Paris will create an endowment fund financed by the proceeds of ticket sales to fund the participation of 14 young galleries that have been in existence for less than six years.

Updated edition with 112 galleries (including 24 international galleries) marked by the arrival of several big names and a new wave of young galleries.

For this 22nd edition 112 galleries will be present, including 24 foreign galleries hailing from Korea, Canada, the Ivory Coast and Peru for the most far flung among them, in addition to our European neighbours with galleries from Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Spain, Greece, Italy, Holland, Portugal and Switzerland. The 2020 selection, which counts 36% of first-time participants, is also marked by the arrival of major galleries such as Perrotin, Jeanne Bucher Jaeger and Karsten Greve (who has teamed up with Caroline Smulders for the occasion), who will be joining the fair’s faithful exhibitors that include Nathalie Obadia, Templon, Lahumière and Paris-Beijing. A prominent place has also been reserved for a young generation of gallerists including Pauline Pavec, Arnaud Faure Baulieu, Eva Hober and 193 Gallery, thereby illustrating Art Paris’s vocation to be a place for discovery.

ART PARIS

10 Sep – 13 Sep 2020

55 avenue Kléber
75784 Paris
www.artparis.fr

