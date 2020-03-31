 
 

Animal Mythos – A different kind of natural history by Rob Linsalata

From spirit animals to archetypes, ANIMAL MYTHOS is a collection of visual stories about our ancient connection to our animal kin — and the animal within us all. From the shared lore that connects our disparate cultures to the place animalistic imagery occupies in our dreams
Primal, nocturnal, ritualistic and dark, our bond with our ancestral kin is in our blood.

From spirit animals to archetypes, ANIMAL MYTHOS is a collection of visual stories about our ancient connection to our animal kin — and the animal within us all. From the shared lore that connects our disparate cultures to the place animalistic imagery occupies in our dreams, there is a part of all of us that is drawn to both the majesty of animals and at the same time those more visceral aspects of our ancient selves. 

Rob Linsalata is a photographer from Philadelphia PA in the United States. He creates images using digital and analog methods and is especially fond of projects that infuse both together. Introduced to photography by his father when he was 16, Rob is a lover of imagery, art, poetry and musings. He has a particular fascination with film and images that capture a mood, a moment, an emotion… and do so in a timeless fashion. Always in pursuit of the timeless, Rob seeks to create and capture the more ephemeral and ethereal moments that define us all and speak to our spirits. [Official Website]

Copyright © 2020 Rob Linsalata. All Rights Reserved.

“I am a lover of photography, art, poetry and musings. I particularly love film and images that capture a mood, a moment, an emotion… and do so in a timeless fashion. I try to capture what moves me. And I hope it will do the same for you.”

The models who collaborated with me in this series include: Erica Jay | Kimberly Jay | Erin Kautza | Deanna Marie Kennedy | Theresa Manchester | Eclipse Monday



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

