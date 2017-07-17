Anatomy of a photograph by Kamila Karpinska

I did a lot of photo shooting sessions during the time around Europe. Some of them was ordered by companies, but generally I organize my own idea photo sessions. This makes me independent and able to make this what I feel and love. Since I co- llect good enough portfolio, I decided to take part of some photo contests. Everytime I send my application, I get some awards or honorable mentions. I am verry happy, that people like my works. Common people and professionalists. That make me stronger to keep working and make more photos of my specyfic taste. [ Official Website ]

But my work always tells a story, intrigues people and encourages reflection. I do what I feel well and personally like. I listen to advice and suggestions, but in the end I myself always choose what to show the world with my signature. I believe that the image seen through my lens will give you a bit of joy, take you to magical places, inspire and give only positive asso- ciations.

I love photographing people who always look interesting. I try to paint pictures with my camera. These are sometimes quite abstract scenes.

Can you explain us the idea or the story behind this image?

It’s very funny story. I was on Christmas/New Year’s Eve vacations with my husband. We arrived to Berlin Sofitel Hotel like every year this period. We woke up after first night and there was a fantastic light of morning sun after the night snowing. I made a picture of little bird on the balcony with my telephone. I get that the light and scenery is wonderful to make something really serious. What to do? No model around, no makeup, no hair artist… So I put a towel on my head, take of the bathrobe and went outside on the snow on the balcony. My husband laying on the bad made the “click”. He is always joking, that he is my “self-timer” in such a moments. I made few poses. But I knew in the very beginning that the photo going to be very exceptional.

Can you explain us what equipment you used for its realization?

That was Nikon D700 with Nikkor 24-70mm 1:2,8G

Tell us how it is taken from the most technical aspect.

This moment was very short. The snow was so fresh and the sun began to melt the snow. Quick settings of the camera. 2 or 3 test shots and go!

What problems and challenges did you face when you took the shot of this image?

I remember, that the snow was quite cold. The problem was, that my husband is not a photographer. So I need to take care about all settings, camera position, and posing as a model. Meanwhile to not get cold… But I love the effect

We are talking about the postproduction process. How do you get the final result?

I am grateful that the weather, sun and light was fantastic. So I didn’t have to process it too much. Some contrast balance and other ordinary things. Nothing special. The photo was almost ready even in raw file.