Zuzu Valla is based in Ashford, Kent, United Kingdom.Originally from Slovakia. At the age of 38, she is on the verge of defining her very own and recognisable signature photography style, exploring multiple layers of distinct human beauty.

Zuzu has exhibited her work in Paris and Iran last year and she is planning more exhibitions in the UK and Paris in 2020. Zuzu was brought up in a traditional Slovak family,growing up in the last years of strong communism regime and social transformation of Slovakia (formerly Czechoslovakia). Her father was a multiple boxing champion of Czechoslovakia while her mother was a housewife raising three children in a small town. Zuzu’s grandfather was a keen amateur photographer shooting in black and white, while her grandmother had been using special painting method to colour his photographs.

Zuzu started her interest in photography almost by accident in her late 20s. After being disappointed by using a mobile phone camera, she reached for her first DSLR camera and has never looked back. Photography had become her passion.Zuzu is excited about capturing the moments where beauty, sadness and mystery come together, creating her unique visual signature. [Official Website]

Admiration,

obedience,

sensual glory,

unrecognisable wit and beauty.

Story of a girl,

a woman

like no other

not to be told as yet.

Maybe later when the ringmaster shows up

Side by side,

fighting,

hiding,

standing tall,

frowning.

Keeping up appearances is hard.

It´s hard to wait, wait and wait,

maintain the look and excitement,

avoiding the knife-thrower.

Can you tell the difference?

Does the silhouette give it all away?

Are you one of those who knows what others are thinking?

Can you read tea leaves and tarot cards?

Is it all too confusing

or do you even care?

Our boundaries have no limits.

Two of a kind

can triumph anything.

Stepping out of the comfort zone

is a stepping stone

into the unknown.

There is more,

much more than meets the eye.

Why is the jester crying?

Looking her best,

looking out of the window.

Looking for the one…

Looking for the one and only.

Looking amorous,

looking forward,

looking for perfection.

The dance of life;

each step clever and complicated

or not.

Who is leading?

The flowing movement of the hips,

seducing and slow

about to explode.

Follow them into the heated shadows.

That´s where the fire-eater is.

Innocence of the youth

lost at the mascarade.

Groping hands

stripping everything away.

The hurt lingers underneath.

Fiddlesticks!

Forget it!

You´re lucky,

enjoy the carousel ride.

Here comes the king…

Smelling like a bed of roses.

The scent of purity fills the hall,

decorates the brick walls

and reaches the knight in armour…

A new adventure unlocks the beauty,

the tamed beauty wanting to run wild.



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

