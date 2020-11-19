It’s common knowledge that you should shoot in RAW for the best quality photographs. This way, you can capture details that allow you to improve your images later on, when you edit them.

Adobe Lightroom is now the golden standard of editing. Millions of photographers trust this program when it comes to post-processing photos. Amateurs and professionals equally. Take a look at the transformation you can achieve:

How Easy Is Lightroom to Use?

Because Adobe Lightroom is quite a complex program with countless options… you might think that I spent a lot of time on the image above, experimenting with colours or adjusting sliders. And to be honest, when I only just started with Lightroom editing, this could have taken me as much as an hour’s work. But not anymore…

In my past decade as a photographer, I spent thousands of hours refining my editing skills. I knew that there’s only so much I can do learning about how to take a good photo…

How To Edit in Adobe Lightroom

The Tone sliders will be your best friends when it comes to post-processing. Exposure, Contrast, Highlights, Shadows, Whites and Blacks.

With these handy sliders, you can complete the vast majority of your editing process and achieve a decent outcome. But these tools are only the beginning. Once you understand how the Exposure slider adds or subtracts light, and how Shadows can make hidden details more visible… You’ll want to learn more about advanced tweaks.

Another best practice is to develop presets in Lightroom. When you have a set of adjustments that you used, you can save them as a whole. Like this, you can easily apply them later to other images as well. Developing your own presets will not only help you edit your photos faster, but it’ll also take you closer to create a signature editing style. If you can even make money selling presets!

How Not To Edit in Adobe Lightroom

One of the most common mistakes is overediting. Because there are so many tools and sliders to experiment with, it’s not always easy to know when to stop.

It can often result in plastic-looking faces in portrait photography or surreal colours in a landscape shot. The latter is known as HDR overediting.

Another mistake I’d like to highlight in this short introduction is sharpening.

While taking sharp photos is definitely something you should aim for, as a photographer, when it comes to editing you should be moderate about it. Overdoing sharpness will result in artefacts and a lot of noise – something you have to avoid for a professional look.

Conclusion

Starting out with Adobe Lightroom is fun and challenging at the same time. You have a lot of opportunities to make something stunning out of your photos… But also the chance to mess things up.

