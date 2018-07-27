Alveare by isabella sommati

“How was your day?”… “Last sunday i got a ticket again!”… “Who has the locker room key?”… “Shifts are killing me”… “I hope to graduate in july”… “I adopted a dog”…

I overheard these sentences while shooting in the locker room describe the daily micro eeality of the female universe: different interests, cultures and ages melting in a sport that is usually played by men. For the alveare team, football is a “therapy” as Gaia says, it is solidarity: sharing joy when you score a goal and tears when you let one in. All together while having fun. Contracted muscles, Swollen veins under young Skin, scraped knees, tattoos mixed with hugs. You fight, laugh, strain, listen… And finally play football.

About isabella sommati

I was born in Italy, after study in graphics and advertising, I moved to Milan, where I currently live and work as an art director for fashion and design firms.After several years of reviewing other people’s pictures, I decided to start taking photos by and of myself. The element of water is often present in my shots, whether in the form of rain, tears or humble public swimming pools. Water cleans, soothes and swallows, becoming the only escape. “I try to escape the traps of reality all the while preserving a link to the real. Because photos are not inventions but meeting points”. This quote of Micheal Ackerman has finally become my motto. [Official Website]