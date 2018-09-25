I am never truly alone when I am taking photographs. I am haunted by the ghosts of those I have loved… and they are hungry ghosts. Photograph what you cannot escape.

The most compelling lies we tell ourselves are made up almost entirely of the truth.This is the third in an ongoing series of photographic short stories that explore the deeply personal space between what is known and what is felt: a study of life with mental illness.

About Philip LePage

Philip LePage (1995 BA Art History) was born in 1969 in Northern Canada but left in 1995 and remained in Sweden and Japan for 13 years. He currently lives on Prince Edward Island, Canada. Photography for Philip LePage is centered on the contradictions inherent in ideas of home, identity and belonging. He thinks of photography as a journey between two worlds. A middle ground that separates and joins at the same time. A liminal space very like Isaac Stern described music; “that little bit between each note-silences which give form”. [Official Website]