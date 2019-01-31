 
 

A Movable Beast by Jason Florio

The rhino population in Africa has fallen by more than 95 percent since 1900, to just 21,000 southern white rhinos and 5,000 black rhinos; 80 percent of those animals are in South Africa’s game reserves and on ranches.
In a response to the dire situation that is facing rhinos in Africa, with rhino poaching at an all-time high, concerned conservationists teamed together to create Rhinos Without Borders. Rhinos Without Borders. plans to relocate 100 white rhinos from South Africa to safe havens  in Botswana, where poaching is almost non-existent. 

I rode along on the first convoy operated by  Rhinos Without Borders from Free State, South Africa to the Okavango Delta – a 1500km journey with 15 rhinos  – this was the largest transportation of rhinos ever attempted. The rhinos were owned by a  Free State farmer whose farm had come under attack by poachers on a number of occasions. He decided that it was safer for the his family and the rhinos to have them relocated by Rhinos Without Borders to Botswana. 

About Jason Florio

Florio, a freelance photojournalist and filmmaker – basing between London and The Gambia, West Africa where he has worked on multiple long-term projects. His work has focused on under-reported stories, about people living on the margins of society and in places of conflict. Florio’s work has been recognised with a number of awards, including:  Magnum Photography Award 2017  – ‘Photojournalism’;  International Photography Awards – ‘People Photographer of the Year’; PX3 Gold Medal – ‘War’. Florio co-led the first recorded circumnavigation of The Gambia by foot – a 930km expedition to create a modern-day account of the country, following in the footsteps of 18th-century explorer Mungo Park. He later co-led, the first recorded expedition of River Gambia, from its source in Guinea to the Atlantic Ocean –  creating a document of communities along its 1130km course before a damming project would irrevocably change their lives. For his photography-based expedition projects, he was made a Fellow of The Royal Geographical Society. [Official Website]

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

A Movable Beast | Jason Florio

Latest Stories

