A face without a name by Marco Sadori

For others, the Caucasus is like a face without a name; a place where identity is lost and traditions are unleashed under the sun of contemporaneity. The Caucasus is a balancing acrobat on the thread of tradition, on the point of falling over the overhang of his past. It is a geographical but also emotional place that yearns for its identity and dreams of stability that it has not yet had.

This feeling of ambiguity, if on the one hand creates a unique balance in the culture of the place, on the other hand leads to a disorientation many of the people who live there. This land seems a unknown face, which communicates with the gaze and beyond any classification.

Telling the story of the Caucasus means telling a rich and at the same time cruel story. A story that has carved the face of the people and has painted their horizons with strong hues with ineffable shades. As I walk through these mountains, I lose myself in the face of an old lady who goes to light a candle inside the dark church.

Not far from the tourists that crowd the city center of Tbilisi, a young bride who runs away from guests, catches also my eye. The white of his dress, stride with the colored lights of the nearby places for fun. In the dusty streets far from the historic center, a little boy in a bicycle captures my attention. Play alone and smile with the confident face of someone who knows what to do. He emanates freedom and desire for change. For many people the Caucasus is like a beautiful bird with colorful feathers. They would like to put it in their golden cage, but he never gets it.

About Marco Sadori

Marco Sadori (1979) is a photographer who was born in Italy and lived in Italy and abroad. He graduated in art history at the University of Bologna. He started to take photography since the 1992 with an old camera Olympus Om-1 that his father gave him.He studied photography in Bologna with Fulvio Bugani and attended workshops by Davide Monteleone and Ernesto Bazan; readings portfolio with Joan Liftin and Beth Taubner. He specialises in long-term projects that links to multiple topics like identity, borders, spirituality, tradition. From 2010 he traveled extensively in Asia for a long-term project on identity in Asia and his connections with the West culture. For this long term project he has visited more than 15 country in the Asia area. He is currently deepening the Caucasus area for a long- term project on the identity of the Caucasus and the influences in the territory between East and West. [Official Website]