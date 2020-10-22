“Write a poem of silence” is a metaphor expressed in photography with light and shadow. Silence is sometimes more deafening than words, a silence made into a poem of light, dedicated to the feminine, to the laceration of the soul, to that deafening void left by words that have never been spoken.

To those loves lived in the shadows and never declared, to those words never spoken that leave scars in the soul and bridge the dreams. My photographic series is made up of faces of women in the shadows, faces that take on masks or hide. This series wants to be an experiment a bridge between photography and graphics that reflects a lot my way of seeing photography today, as something that goes beyond the limit of pure means to embrace something different by combining a collage with words and drawings, by superimposing graphic and photographic elements, I wanted to express a Dadaist poem out of the simple and pure concept of photography, to embrace dreams, to express emotions in this way.

About Carmelita Iezzi

Carmelita Iezzi is a freelance photographer, visual artist and professional graphic designer based in Italy. After graduating in Art School, Carmelita got her BA in Graphic Design and Fine Art Photography at the Design Academy of Ancona, Italy. She has gained experience in commercial and post-production in photography, graphic, web design, she currently work as Art Director at her own company.

She has achieved international recognitions, among the most important in 2018 Carmelita was honored with the prestigious Sony World Photography Award with a work for the project “I am a dreamer” and was awarded First Place absolute and Gold in the Fine Art Category at the Tokyo International Photo Awards. Most of her pictures are been published in different Magazine and Book worldwide such: Progresso Fotografico, Immagini Fotopratica, Adore Noir, Blur Magazine, Square Mag, Gente di Fotografia, Silvershotz Mag. In 2017 Carmelita received 7 Honorable Mentions for the conceptual series at the IPOTY, Monochrome Awards, Fine Art Photography Awards, ND Awards, Photogrvaphy Grant. Her works were exhibited in New York, Tokyo, Someserset House London, Paris, Cannes, Marsille, Rome, Mykonos, Santorini Biennal, Athens. [Official Website]