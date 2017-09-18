Words In Sight ; Kick Starter Campaign

Renowned photographer Gillian Hyland will launch a Kickstarter campaign to fund a new book entitled Words In Sight on Monday 18 September.

Words in Sight will be a self-published stunning selection of photographs and poems by the artist, spanning ten years of work. The narrative photography series has been inspired by poetry written by the artist over the past decade and will showcase for the first time the pictures with the words together, giving a deeper perspective and insight into the series.

Words in Sight will be the first published book of the works of Hyland, who has exhibited around the world and received several awards, including the Sony Portrait Award, International Photographer of the Year, Travel Photography Society Awards, IPA, National Open Art, Royal Arts Prize, Magenta Flash Forward, La Quatrieme Image, AX3 – American Aperture Award, Moscow International Photo Award, PX3 – Prix de la Photographie, and the PDN Curator Awards. Hyland’s photographs are based on her own poems, which will be shown side by side with the images for the first time in the book. The hardcover book will be cloth bound, 240 x 310 mm with 128 pages of photographs and poems, RRP £45.

The Kickstarter will be launched on Monday 18 September 2017 and will run for six weeks, ending on Monday 30 October. The campaign aims to raise £12,500. The Kickstarter offers donors rewards for different levels of support. Rewards range from a box of 25 postcards for a £25 donation, to a whole luxury support package, including framed limited edition prints, signed copies of the book and an invitation to the London 2018 book launch for those who pledge to donate £4,500.

Hyland’s mesmerizing and supernatural staged images are presented as film stills or dramatic moments from around the world. Hyland’s unsettling mise-en-scène are full of sex and desire, sadness and nostalgia. Narratives that are psychologically evocative – at once sublimely theatrical yet poignant. Frozen in time, solitary and vulnerable moments are presented in glorious technicolor and timeless sets. Hyland describes herself as an image maker and story teller. Her dramatic photographs are based on her own poems, and depict characters in human dramas and isolated emotional situations.

In 2016 the artist travelled to Cuba for a series of images that have proven amongst her most popular. Her work The Road Less Travelled won the Sony Portrait Prize for Ireland. Hyland says of Cuba “Cuba is so evocative, it is like being in the 1950’s, there is an extraordinary aesthetic there. The mix and the diversity of people is very inspiring, my eyes were constantly drawn to everything around me. It is so unpredictable and striking. The first few days I devoured the streets totally entranced by the chaotic range of buildings, the varied styles all sitting next to each other, and the faded grandeur of a city once soaked in money and glamour. The vibrancy of the people oozes out of them in every sense, from the way they walk, dance, talk and laugh, they enjoy life and live in the moment.’”

Encapsulating her memories and emotions in poems she then transforms these into images, offering a new perspective. Composing the shot is a lengthy process. Setting up a shot can take up to three weeks of preparation. Choosing the characters Hyland looks for people who can give something of themselves.

Hyland adds, “I want the viewer to look at my image and see themselves. The use of sets and costumes is part of creating a story that we can all identify with, a past of which we can just recall parts. It’s not about creating a pretty picture, for me it’s the intention that lies beneath it that is truly worthwhile. I’m drawn to the thinking mind behind the face, the subject’s eyes holding a story in their gaze, that is what I aim to capture through my photographs.”