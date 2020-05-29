 
 

EuropeStoryWith hand and heart by Joachim Michael Feigl

The pictures of this series show people who have rare, special or unusual professions.Many professions have a long tradition and yet are in danger of disappearing in the next few years.
The pictures of this series show people who have rare, special or unusual professions. 

Many professions have a long tradition and yet are in danger of disappearing in the next few years. Some professions are very unusual and special and you can’t believe that they (still) exist. For many of them there are only a few who really master the craft. What they all have in common is that the work is done with great craftsmanship and even greater passion. A total of 28 people with 28 special professions were photographed. The portraits were taken between 2018 and 2020 in Germany.

About Joachim Michael Feigl  

Joachim Michael Feigl is a German photographer and psychologist. His long-term and often international photography projects are photographed in analogue medium format, but also digitally. The main focus of the photographic work is on the behavior and experience of people and their impact on the environment. Photos were shown in individual and group exhibitions in Germany, France, the Netherlands and Switzerland. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

