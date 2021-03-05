Wet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

With this work I want the viewer to get a good look at what it is like living in America as a Black man.
I use the wet-plate collodion process to connect the past to the present and explore the atrocities of slavery and Jim Crow, and the institutional and systematic racism that is still so tightly woven into the fabric of American society. I am setting out to capture the Black America that I live every day, which can be foreign to some. I am striving to shed light on what people either don’t want to see or refuse to acknowledge.
Rashod Taylor is a fine art and portrait photographer whose work address’s themes of family, culture, legacy, and the black experience. He attended Murray State University and received a Bachelor’s degree in Art with a specialization in Fine Art Photography. Since then, Rashod has exhibited and published his work across the United States and internationally. He is a 2020 Critical Mass Top 50 Finalist and was a winner of Lens Culture’s Critics Choice award. Rashod’s clients include National Geographic, The Atlantic, Buzzfeed News and Essence Magazine. His work has been featured in Feature Shoot and Lenscratch among others. He is currently working on a series called Little Black Boy, where he documents his son’s life while examining the Black American experience and fatherhood. He lives in Bloomington, IL, with his wife and son. [Official Website]
