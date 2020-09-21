This is where the forest begins, where the valley rises into the mountain, and the first kiss is shared.

This is where the land ends, where the river meets the ocean, and the lovers say goodbye. This is where nothing happened, everything yet to take place.

Journey Gong is a Chinese American artist who presents his poetic interpretations of cultural landscapes through photography. Born and raised in a factory town in Northwestern China during the Cultural Revolution, Gong moved to the United States as a young adult. The experience of culture shift has had a great influence on his work. Not only does he appreciate the most celebrated, but also cherishes the often overlooked.

Gong takes special interest in the drama and composition of his photographs, and the visual excitement of light, color and space. Guided by the creative writing process he developed during his academic training, his serialized photographs are concise and rich in emotion. From creating the concept, to finalizing the image selection, he often works on a series for years. Based on a common theme, each image within a series can stand alone as a visual poem, or form a narrative when displayed together.

Gong’s work has been honored by Fine Art Photography Awards, International Photo Awards, Independent Photographer Color Photography Awards, and ND Awards. His series were featured on The Christian Science Monitor Weekly Magazine, Lost At E Minor, Objects Magazine, Sixth Fitch, and We and the Color. Gong resides in Berkeley, California, with his husband Marc.