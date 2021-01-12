 
 

NewsViewbug: Capture The Day

Viewbug is a community for photographers of all levels, from portraits and travel to lifestyle and landscapes

ViewBug, the World’s largest photo contest community hosted a “Capture The Day” Photo Contest.

Thank you to all the photographers that shared their favorite photos that captured a significant moment of the day in this photo contest. Check out their awesome photo contest and get inspired by the submissions of the community.

Softrealms

Rebecca812

The Journey | CallieFotography

Into fall | Jaccovanson

Duskban

Silbar o llorar | Jessiejoemonge

The winter joy | Jevgenijscolokov

Sunrise walks are worth the effort | Luiz Andrade Photography

The Hague | Marta Kamienska

Selfie | Patriksvensson

Emma | Yakushevgeniy

Apă by Carolina Dutca and Valentin Sidorenko
Anthropocene by Athena Carey

ConceptEuropeAnthropocene by Athena Carey

Anthropocene – human traces We were here… In this work I am addressing the imprint that humanity is leaving on planet Earth. Through combustion of fossil fuels (oil, gas, coal, etc), herding and agriculture, mining, water diversion, species extinction, deforestation, etc.
5 Great nude Photographers

Nude5 Great nude Photographers

The Best Nude Photographers published in Dodho Magazine. The great stories by Lilith, Olivier Valsecchi, Ruediger Beckmann, Larry Woodmann and Radoslaw Pujan.
Land of Gods by Jayanta roy

AsiaB&WBioLand of Gods by Jayanta roy

Gangotri National Park is a national park located in Uttarkashi District Uttarakhand, India. The size of this national park is about 2,390 square km.
Minimalistic Artwork by Jefflin

AsiaB&WBioMinimalistic Artwork by Jefflin

I like black and white photography, of course as well as colour photography. This is project regarding my inner world of my black and white photography. I never resist colour photography
Chatting with Tamara Knight

AmericaDnaChatting with Tamara Knight

I have always wanted to be a painter. When I was a kid my school art teacher told me that I need to study art to become an artist. I never did but always wanted to.
Nortigo by Pygmalion Karatzas

CityEuropeNortigo by Pygmalion Karatzas

Architectonic abstractions from contemporary design and cityscapes’ is an exercise in shifting points of view as a gesture to reveal new and interesting information, compositions and feelings from spaces
The Irish Travellers by Håkan Strand

B&WEuropeStoryThe Irish Travellers by Håkan Strand

The smiles, the laughter, the questions, the smells, sounds, families, dogs, horses, colors and textures …the Irish Travellers! I arrived at the halting sites in Western Ireland to learn about this remarkable group of people and their unique way of life.
Palya, The Stolen generations by Luigi Avantaggiato

EuropeStoryPalya, The Stolen generations by Luigi Avantaggiato

«Stolen generations» is the name referred to Australian aboriginal and Torresian Island children who are removed from their families by Australian federal governments and religious missions, according to parliamentary norms.
Savar Tragedy by Turjoy Chowdhury

AsiaB&WStorySavar Tragedy by Turjoy Chowdhury

A young man somehow managed to get hold of his mobile phone to give his mother a last call. A woman took out her ID card and held on to it firmly, so at least her body could be identified for her children.
Sottosopra by Fabrizio Intonti

B&WConceptEuropeSottosopra by Fabrizio Intonti

Fabrizio Intonti is a photographer and author. His photographic production, in addition to professional activity, extends to the visual arts, often relies on the contamination of techniques
Five minutes with Yura Kurnosov

DnaEuropeFive minutes with Yura Kurnosov

I shoot a people, ordinary people. I love to tinker with them, spend time on them. I coming to them in houses, apartments, rooms and so on.
Looking Out from Within by Julia Fullerton-Batten

ConceptEuropeFeaturedLooking Out from Within by Julia Fullerton-Batten

During the days prior to the pandemic I was ultra-busy planning a photographic shoot with a large team of people, assistants, stylists, hair and make-up team, prop stylists, set designers etc.
Conceptual photography : Ascension by Francisco Diaz

AmericaConceptConceptual photography : Ascension by Francisco Diaz

The “Ascension” works are what I’ve termed a cinematic narrative photomontage series that references the moment of enlightenment or that sense of rising to "full comprehension of a situation.”
Life and culture in Ethiopia by Trevor Cole

EuropeFeaturedStoryLife and culture in Ethiopia by Trevor Cole

These images are a cross section of the diversity of life and culture in Ethiopia. The tribes of the Omo valley, the Afar of the Danakil desert and the Orthodox christians of the highlands.
Giro di Bitta – Youth on cargo ship by Gianluca Micheletti

EuropeStoryGiro di Bitta – Youth on cargo ship by Gianluca Micheletti

Story about young people who chose careers as officers in the merchant navy. (It is said in jargon "giro di bitta” the eye formed by the upper stripe which indicates the rank of officer on the uniforms).
Haenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotHaenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

South Korea, Jeju island, known for its characteristic basalt volcanic rock, sits off South Korea. It is the home of the renowned Haenyeo or women of the sea who free dive off the black shores of Jeju harvesting delicacies from the sea.
China; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

EuropeFeaturedStoryChina; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

China is almost a continent and as such can offer extremes and opposites at the same time; the ancient and very distant culture can still be observed in remote villages, increasingly surrounded by the advancing and swallowing civilization.
South Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

AmericaFeaturedShotSouth Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

These women smoke tobacco, an ancient custom that marks their ancestry, identity and tribal pride. Their attitude was strong. Fierce. They were active participants of every ceremony and the Leaders of the communities. 
Descendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

AsiaFeaturedShotDescendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

In the Soma region of Fukushima prefecture, there is a traditional Samurai festival called “Soma Nomaoi”, which is said to have continued for more than 1000 years.
François Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryFrançois Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

I lived in France from 1976 to 1980. While there I had been covering the Socialist Party and when François Mitterrand decided to be a candidate again for the presidential elections I wrote him a letter with a project to document his campaign from the inside, with total access to his private and political activities.
Golden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

AmericaCityFeaturedGolden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

I wanted to challenge the perceptions of the Golden Gate Bridge. In solid red-orange and spanning 1.7 miles long, the Golden Gate Bridge is an icon of San Francisco.
The Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedThe Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
Protest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryProtest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

When George Floyd’s life was unnecessarily and brutally snuffed out by Minneapolis law enforcement on May 25, it was yet another final straw…and that straw was set ablaze around the globe.
Photographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedPhotographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
