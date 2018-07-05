Conceptual | North America  | 462 Views

Venus Without Mars Without Venus by Irvin Rivera

PUBLISHED BY
Venus Without Mars Without Venus | Irvin Rivera

Venus Without Mars Without Venus is an ongoing personal project that is loosely inspired by Italian Renaissance painter Sandro Boticelli’s painting of “Venus and Mars.” 

It is a re-interpretation where instead of having both Venus and Mars in the picture, only one person exists. Venus Without Mars Without Venus explores the various states of human solitude. It transports you to a fictional, sensual world secluded from any immediate reality devoid of any human contact. Imagine a hot, summer day in a secluded island somewhere in the world. It can be in Europe, in Asia, in South America or in any other world as long as it relates to the subject’s own interpretations and perceptions about being a lone. 

“What would you do if you are alone?” 

That’s the initial question that I ask from my subjects before photographing them. From there, they have the liberty to move, dance and interpret their answers to the question.The drama of the renaissance-like light showering the subjects invites the audience to a sensual experience. The core idea of the project is to provide sensual interpretations of the subjects using their bodies to share their experiences in a vulnerable, open state.The universal appeal of loneliness inspired this project. Everyone feels lonely. Every person must have experienced it in its various forms and shapes at any point of their lives. In a way, creating images that shows interpretations of loneliness somehow gives the feeling that you are not alone; that whatever you are going through may also be experienced by other people. We all face our own versions of loneliness and that as humans, we all take it differently. I want to show that loneliness is not such a bad thing after all. And that in loneliness, sometimes we find peace. In loneliness, there is beauty. [Official Website]

Venus Without Mars Without Venus | Irvin Rivera
Venus Without Mars Without Venus | Irvin Rivera
Venus Without Mars Without Venus | Irvin Rivera
Venus Without Mars Without Venus | Irvin Rivera
Venus Without Mars Without Venus | Irvin Rivera
Venus Without Mars Without Venus | Irvin Rivera
Venus Without Mars Without Venus | Irvin Rivera
Venus Without Mars Without Venus | Irvin Rivera
Venus Without Mars Without Venus | Irvin Rivera
Venus Without Mars Without Venus | Irvin Rivera
Venus Without Mars Without Venus | Irvin Rivera
Venus Without Mars Without Venus | Irvin Rivera
Venus Without Mars Without Venus | Irvin Rivera
Venus Without Mars Without Venus | Irvin Rivera
Venus Without Mars Without Venus | Irvin Rivera
MORE ABOUT THIS PHOTOGRAPHER

DODHO MAGAZINE
PUBLISHED BY
MORE FROM DODHO MAGAZINE

Death and Transfiguration by Diane Kaye

Beginning in 1980 I trained enthusiastically in gelatin silver printing with several...
READ MORE

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Veritas Feminae by Alec Von Bargen

Veritas Feminae by Alec Von Bargen

Gray Series by Kathy Corday

Gray Series by Kathy Corday

In the moon´s room by Becky Moseman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *