Unconscious Color by Ivan Clemente

Shape and color, basic framework for most arts. It seems that we are able to process color in a non conscious way, quite likely that paves the way for abstraction.

This series, shot in Castellon, Arles and Paris, is devoted to Odilon Redon, French symbolist, born in Bordeaux, who at 50, discovered color, and was a precursor of surrealism, and like me, was always concerned with the nature of dreams, symbols and the unconscious.

Photographer based in Madrid, Engineering degree at Universidad Politecnica Madrid, Master degree at Manchester University, Master Photoespaña in Photography: Theory and Art Projects. Finalist in awards like Kaulak Villa de Madrid , El Lobo y el Madroño, ND Awards, IPOTY Awards, Fine Art Photo Awards, Descubrimientos PHE, Palm Springs Photo Festival, KLPA, Kassel FotoBook Festival.

Exhibitions at the Art Center Conde Duque in Madrid, PHE, Centro de Arte de Alcobendas, José Hierro of San Sebastian de los Reyes, Man Ray Gallery, Art Center Tomas y Valiente in Fuenlabrada, Scope Miami Art, Milan Art&Events, New Goods (New York, Prague and Bucharest), Spanish Royal Photographic Society RSFE, Palm Springs Art Museum, Fundación Canal. [Official Website]

Unconscious Color | Ivan Clemente
Unconscious Color | Ivan Clemente
Unconscious Color | Ivan Clemente
Unconscious Color | Ivan Clemente
Unconscious Color | Ivan Clemente
Unconscious Color | Ivan Clemente
Unconscious Color | Ivan Clemente
Unconscious Color | Ivan Clemente
Unconscious Color | Ivan Clemente
Unconscious Color | Ivan Clemente
Unconscious Color | Ivan Clemente
