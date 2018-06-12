Toronto by Adrian Morillo

Adrian Morillo is a photographer born and raised in Cadiz (Spain) that moved to Montreal (Canada) 3 years ago. His photography work has a documentary approach that allowed him to document different cultural traditions from the south of Spain as the flamenco music scene or the bullfighting and create a body of travel photography from places like Morocco or Cape Cod.

This selection of pictures is the impression that Adrian got from Toronto the first time that he had the chance to travel to this big and multicultural city with the company of his camera. He spent long periods of time walking around different neighbourhoods of the city with a vague idea in his head of what he will find. [Official Website]