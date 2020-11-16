 
 

Theravada buddhist monastery by Steff Gruber

Theravada Buddhism has been the Cambodian state religion since the 13th century (except during the Khmer Rouge period).

Theravada Buddhism has been the Cambodian state religion since the 13th century (except during the Khmer Rouge period).

Now it is estimated that over 95 percent of the population is Buddhist. The photographs shown are from a wat near Kampot in southern Cambodia.

Steff Gruber (1953) is a Swiss photographer and filmmaker. He worked as a press photographer for Keystone Press and was one of the first filmmakers to deal with the docudrama genre. He became internationally known with his documentary LOCATION AFRICA, about the shooting of Werner Herzog and Klaus Kinski for the film COBRA VERDE.

Based on his interest in documentaries, Gruber began shooting photo stories in various countries that focused, in particular, on human interest subjects and humanist concerns. He produced many of his photo series over a period of several years, visiting places and people on repeated occasions. In 2020 Steff Gruber opened the Lumiere.Gallery for digital photo exhibitions. Steff Gruber is a member of the Swiss Association of Journalists and Photographers IMPRESSUM. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

Festivals of India ; Durga Puja amid Pandemic by Pritam Dutta
Interview with Diego Bardone; published in our print edition #14
