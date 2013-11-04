The soul of Cristina Venedict

Before 2006, my contact with the camera had been limited to the rare family pictures that we used to take with an instant Polaroid.

We all have this inherent ability to change, to rediscover ourselves or to be reborn… All we have to do is to ask ourselves who we are and what we want to do with our lives. Then, at some point in life, the answer comes up by itself, like you’ve always known it.

In 2006, I started with a 3-mpx compact camera, taking still-life pictures and, little by little, making digital processing–a combination of photography , drawing and painting.

Then, photography has become my sense in life. It started like a game, a game in which the child within me was running free and feeling like just awakened from a long sleep of immersion into the real world… a world in which we lose our ability to dream and to remain children. Photography helped me bring the child within back into the light…

A plan for the future is to continue my series of portraits in dreams and the project inspired by movies.

And my dream is that those who look at my images feel a part of the joy or sadness that I wanted to transmit.