Creative | Europe    3400 Views  

The soul of Cristina Venedict

7

I entered the world of photography and of the magic lens at a time when the real world, the world I was living in, didn’t offer me the freedom I needed. I had taken my degree, I was a psychologist and I felt like I wasn’t really myself, like that world wasn’t mine… And then, there’s that phrase: “Ask and you shall receive” – it worked for me.

We all have this inherent ability to change, to rediscover ourselves or to be reborn… All we have to do is to ask ourselves who we are and what we want to do with our lives. Then, at some point in life, the answer comes up by itself, like you’ve always known it.

Before 2006, my contact with the camera had been limited to the rare family pictures that we used to take with an instant Polaroid.

In 2006, I started with a 3-mpx compact camera, taking still-life pictures and, little by little, making digital processing–a combination of photography ,  drawing and painting.

Then, photography has become my sense in life. It started like a game, a game in which the child within me was running free and feeling  like just awakened from a long sleep of immersion into the real world… a world in which we lose our ability to dream and to remain children. Photography helped me bring the child within back into the light…

A plan for the future is to continue my series of portraits in dreams and the project inspired by movies.

And my dream is that those who look at my images feel a part of the joy or sadness that I wanted to transmit. [Official Website]

15 14 13 12
11 10 9 8 6 5 4 3 2

1

TAGS FROM THE STORY

You may also like

doria 1

Esprìts by Enrico Doria

1

Athens fish & meat market by Milos Bicanski

winner of 4th Ozone Zone Salon soon

Krisztina Laki ; An emotive standpoint

Daria Amaranth 9

Under a spell by Daria Amaranth

LADY-MARY-3

Lady Mary by Anja Humljan

25_P1050074_crop1920print

BALI – Infrared by Marcel Rebro

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *