The impression that as soon as you enter a prison is loneliness. You enter the tunnel at the time of arrest. In prison you breathe the heavy imprint of this condition that begins to mark the existence.

On the road inside the prison you feel clearly excluded from society, like the breaking of an umbilical cord that limits you to exclusion from life; here the awareness of the new conditions marks you and leaves you a wound at the same time. I am convinced that every person detained or in any case suffering and disadvantaged when, at the end of the day, lies down to sleep feels terribly alone. Every night this condition is repugnant to the soul and to self-esteem. Because if it is true that one is born alone and dies alone, it is not human to accept an eternal feeling of solitude, and above all the idea of everyday life and endless days away from affections and relationships.

About Riccardo Sanesi