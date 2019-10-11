 
 

The Solitude in Prision by Riccardo Sanesi

The impression that as soon as you enter a prison is loneliness. You enter the tunnel at the time of arrest. In prison you breathe the heavy imprint of this condition that begins to mark the existence.
On the road inside the prison you feel clearly excluded from society, like the breaking of an umbilical cord that limits you to exclusion from life; here the awareness of the new conditions marks you and leaves you a wound at the same time. I am convinced that every person detained or in any case suffering and disadvantaged when, at the end of the day, lies down to sleep feels terribly alone. Every night this condition is repugnant to the soul and to self-esteem. Because if it is true that one is born alone and dies alone, it is not human to accept an eternal feeling of solitude, and above all the idea of everyday life and endless days away from affections and relationships.

About Riccardo Sanesi

From a very young age to around 10 years of age I used Polaroid to photograph my school and my companions in everyday life, I photographed and printed in the dark room in the bathroom at home when I was 14 years old. Photography has always accompanied me in my life until today. My studies were the school of graphic art, advertising and photography, as soon as I graduated I entered a local newspaper in Florence, I made them sketches for advertising, taking care also of the Process camera, transmitting in typography for printing, then passing as a photographer of news. For years I have been collaborating with Italian newspapers, La Repubblica, Il Giornale, Corriere della Sera and various News, politics and sport magazines, and I also collaborate with the LaPresse agency. I am a member of the journalist order. In the last years I do reportage: social, documentary, costume and anthropological both in digital and analogical, in Italy.

The Solitude in Prision | Riccardo Sanesi

