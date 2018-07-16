The photography of Joris van der ploeg

My photographs depict the beauty and optimism I see in nature and women against the back drop of a rapidly worsening world.

The sublimity of nature, whether it is the mystique of natural landscapes or the purity of water on the mountains are captured in my photography. I believe that the magnificence of nature deserves the humility and respect of humans.

For years, humans have manipulated the earth for convenience and efficiency without considering impact on mankind, nature or other living beings. This insolence and self-centeredness have caused our relationship with nature to change from one of respect and harmony to that of control and manipulation for profit and entertainment. I photograph nature to show my longing for a better world where nature is revered and held sacred.

I see potential for positive changes in the future through women and portrays them in their most natural form. Young women with their innocence, naivety, complexity and resilience are pictured as the hope against the darkness and violence that fills the world. I work with analog photography because I want the audience to trust the authenticity of the pictures and tries to take the pictures in a single shot. My preferred technique is to use a method where I has no full control of the outcome to create something truly new. Besides this, I also use an extensive variety of techniques depending on the concept.The resulting photographs are ethereal and filled with a tender longing for a better future through nature and women, free of context or distraction. I graduated from the Foto Academie of Amsterdam in 2014. I am an internationally published and exhibited artist represented by Qlick Gallery. [Official Website]