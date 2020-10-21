We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being. Yes , today we are obviously civilized & we have acquired the digital brain inside of us.

But what about our sensation, our moral ethics , our social responsibility??? Believe me it is still lying in a Analog cage. Our soul is still getting treated by cro-magnon mentality like the human kind before thousands decades.

Let it be analyzed through some illustrations.

Today’s childhood is really helpless & missing like fossils. It has got prisoned by the treatment of civilized digital world. That is not at all. They are getting compromised by the superstition of civilized society.

Our socialism has totally absconded from the responsibility & sense of respect regarding woman. Today the security & morality for the woman is totally in disguise & lost by our mental exorcism. Yes we are that human kind that we used to worship of “MAA DURGA’’ – A WOMAN & that’s we don’t scare to destroy & acidify the dignity of “A WOMAN – MAA DURGA”.

Don’t you think we have only advanced our time & retarded our mentality……

Can’t we come to a conclusion of a moral stand & humanity??? We need to be meticulous on our ethics & socio thoughts. We need to kill our internal evils. We need to wash out our dirty soul . Our mind will be light & flow like a bird.

Yes then we can say we are civilized & evaluated from the possession of black power of our mind….

About Sandipan Mukherjee

Well by profession I am a Mechanical Engineer & by passion Photographer. Arts & creativity is always much prior for me and I have chosen photography as a better option to flash my excellence on the same and furnishing my dream to place myself as a future professional photographer. Now a days specially During Last Six years my Professional field has got shadowed due to my eyes has got covered by an Enthusiastic Dream & a Passionate art named Photography, My emotional Peace of Heaven.

I had started to Devote my eyes for multifarious lines of our society as Nature, Landscape , Live shows , Portrait Etc. Course of the time I have discovered that my ability of Composition is getting stronger For Street Life, People, Culture Environment & Ritual etc. Whenever & wherever is it I used to feel an endearing flavor to discover the activity , Sacrifice & Survival of the human beings throughout their Life. I am a very emotional fellow on that scenario I really used to get a touch over the variac emotions of the Sociology allied to the Human life. [Official Website]