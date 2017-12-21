The beach of Sankt Peter Ording by Heiko Römisch

The beach of Sankt Peter Ording in the North of Germany at the “Norse” is about 12 km long and the width is between 0,6 – 1,8 km and in the summer it is one oft the best visited beaches in Germany with about multible thousend of bathing visiters.

The restaurants, other beachhouses and stillage for beach chairs for the bathers are standing of a lot of pales, because the water will reach this houses by stormy weather or flow. There are a lot of events at the beach such as Kitesurf world cup or Beach-Volleyball-Masters every year with at 130000 visters.

But in wintertime the beach changes to a very silent beach scenery with a wide very lone area.The view is wide and somtimes there is no difference between the sky and the sand beach. Sometimes you can’t appreciate the horizon and right and left hand side the beach disappeares and comes nothing.If there is in this time some snow at the beach the changes of the face from the beach is magnificent and you have a great feeling of loneliness, but it is a superb feeling of freedom and calm.This is a strong contrast to the sommer bathing time with thousands of humans.

If you walk along this beach in this winter time the landscape change again and again. Also often the small tideways diversify the composition of the beach, and colors of the sand added, also the structures of the snow at the little sand waves.The portfolio shows this wonderfull place with silence moments of this landscape feeling. Sometimes a few little humens in this scenery, which enjoy this spirit of water, clouds, air and sand are showing the owerbearing wideness and freedom. There is a lot of different views and unforgettable impressions, which you can only find in the wintertime at this beach.

About Heiko Römisch

I first came into contact with and became interested in photography at 12-13 years with my father’s Agfa Box. In 1969 I purchased my first SLR camera after completing my engineering degree. In the following years I increased my photographic knowledge through self-learning.

In 2000 I became a member of a photo club in Hamburg and a member of the DVF (German Photography Association). In 2002 I took part in an international photo competition under FIAP-Patronage for the first time. In the years 2003-2016 several of my photos were published in German photography magazines, catalogs and calendar and I had also several photo exhibitions. In the following years I received many international accreditations and AWARDS at these photo competitions. In 2006 the transition from analogue to digital photography was made.

I was awarded the EFIAP in 2010 and subsequently the EFIAP/Bronce in 2011, the EFIAP/Silver in 2012, the EFIAP/Gold in 2013 and the EFIAP/Platin in 2014 from the Federation International Art of Photography. In 2014 I was appointed in the ÖGPh (Austria Association for Photography).

Since 2011 I am member of PSA (Photographic Society of America) and 2015 I have got the honorary title MPSA (Master of PSA). The GPSA (Gold-PSA) I got in 2017 for my Portfolio “The interior architecture of “Kontorhouses” of twenty works. In Sept. 2017 the title “Photographer of the year 2017” I got from NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC, Germany. My enthusiasm for photography is unabated and my genre was and is wide. In the shorter past my preferred direction was to make conceptual photography. [Official Website]