Ethiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

 
 

EuropeFeaturedShotEthiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

The trucks continually roll past the roads that lead to their villages, spitting out so much dust that people living in the villages can no longer breathe. 

The trucks continually roll past the roads that lead to their villages, spitting out so much dust that people living in the villages can no longer breathe. 

I have been visiting Ethiopia and the Arbores for years. This situation, unfortunately, is not uncommon in the South of the country. In time, these individuals start to simply appear to be “the others.” First, this happens very gradually, and then the process accelerates. Due to the construction of roads – financed and built by the Chinese government- the Abore are invited to relocate and the relocation is disguised in an adaptation. This series obviously do not adhere to a strict documentarian style.

TO BE SEEN INSTEAD OF TO SEE.
TRYING TO UNDERSTAND HOW WE ARE SEEN FROM
THE OTHER SIDE.


As far as I’m concerned, if we have to place this in a genre, I find that the term docu-fiction applies more to the work as a whole. The purpose of this study is not to create a sociological account.

My goal is to delve into the other side of the mirror, to try to understand what it reflects and how we are interpreted by “the other” when he switches from being observed to being an observer. I wanted to underline the possible complicity between the indigenous-object of the visitor-tourist and the vision of the visitor-tourist.

INDIGENOUS PEOPLE ARE USUALLY THE TOPIC OF DISCUSSION,
BUT RARELY DO THEY HAVE A HAND IN SHAPING IT


In the classical proposal, indigenous people are usually the topic of discussion, but rarely do they have a hand in shaping it. In this series, text, objects, and images are placed in close proximity to each other so that the unconscious and conscious mind interacts, making the conscious signifying parallel universes, but at the same time, it reflects upon the convergence of parallel and convergent universes.

The more alien the consciously visible signs are, the more recondite the underlying interpretation is.

I FIND THAT THE TERM DOCU-FICTION APPLIES MORE TO
THE WORK AS A WHOLE.


I wanted to contextualize the images or put it another way: imagery does not only act as a piece of information. The text as a guide as well as real-life lived-in anecdotes which are told in the first person with the goal of informing the viewer of the real-life experiences.

Even after this is taken into consideration, there remains the question of the photographer’s gaze contemplating his subject and privileging some visions over others. The unavoidable bias, the ideas, beliefs, values, experiences, and preferences of the photographer are affecting the interaction with the images. To be seen instead of to see. Trying to understand how we are seen from the other side.

“There is of course a personal and direct involvement in the places that I later representbut (and), myartistic practice includes onsite photography and documentation, historical records research,as my own encounters and finding testimonials from other visitors as well as narratives.De-constructing whatever is called reality in order to build another new reality that is moreclosely related to my non- photographic memories.” -Harry Fisch

About Harry Fisch

Harry Fisch has been a photographer for more years than he cares to remember. He is the founder and leader of Nomad Photo Expeditions, a travel company that organizes unique photo tours and photographic expeditions all over the world. 

Winner of the 2012 World National Geographic Photo Contest (places), and later disqualified ( due to deleting a plastic bag),  his work has deserved many awards: 

2014 at the Grand Prix de la Découverte, a finalist in the Sony 2012 World Photo Awards and selected in 2010 by Photoespaña in the section “Discoveries”. 2019 two IPA Professional Awards of Merit.  2019 finalist at the Travel Photographer of the Year.  2020 Bronze at the professional category on the MIFA (Moscow International Foto Awards). 2020 finalist at the IPA (International Photography Awards) as well as two honorable mentions on the same international contest. [Official Website]    



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Life story; You are my mother by Angelika Kollin
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/view.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Portraits of Janosch Abel

AmericaShotPortraits of Janosch Abel

I love to take pictures that are calm and on point. Working together with the subject as a team I can build up a trust that help me direct the shoot in a natural way.
Landscapes by Mam´At

B&WBioEuropeLandscapes by Mam´At

I am a self-learned photographer from a very small village in Cantal, France. I began photography four years ago when I was 44. I left my job and came to the mountain of the « massif Central ».
Incognito by Hakim Boulouiz

B&WCityEuropeIncognito by Hakim Boulouiz

One of the most unusual ways would be being hidden, unknown, completely erased in urban dynamics, athe opposite of contemporary society’s pressure, hoping to find some peace and inner harmony.
Nortigo by Pygmalion Karatzas

CityEuropeNortigo by Pygmalion Karatzas

Architectonic abstractions from contemporary design and cityscapes’ is an exercise in shifting points of view as a gesture to reveal new and interesting information, compositions and feelings from spaces
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Muse André by Jouk-Oosterhof

ConceptEuropeMuse André by Jouk-Oosterhof

Her unique sensibility has allowed her an internationally acclaimed career as a portrait, editorial and commercial photographer for over fifteen years.
Serenity in the gardens of Versailles by Gregoris Mentzas

CityEuropeSerenity in the gardens of Versailles by Gregoris Mentzas

Visiting the gardens of Versailles, one of the most visited public sites in France and an UNESCO World Heritage site, creates feelings of calmness and solitude, deepened by the geometrical formality of the sharp lines
TRENDING STORIES
Shirren Lim ; Crossroads – Tokyo

AsiaB&WCityShirren Lim ; Crossroads – Tokyo

This series were made between Nov 2015 and July 2016 in Tokyo, Japan; using my Ricoh GR. I decided to do a mini project concentrating on its many crossroads around the Shinjuku district in Tokyo.
Artistic nude by Cam Attree

B&WNudeOceaniaArtistic nude by Cam Attree

It was at art college that I had my first taste of artistic nude photography. Despite being a pimple faced naive 18 year old at art college who was full of nerves, I managed to create some beautiful black and white studio nudes of one of my fellow students.
Interview with Lisa Bettany

AmericaDnaInterview with Lisa Bettany

Lisa Bettany is a Canadian tech entrepreneur and one of the most influential photographers on the web. She is cofounder of the top-ranked photography iPhone app, Camera+ which has sold over 14 million copies and is the best-selling camera app of all-time.
Christine Simpson ; Environmental concerns of the 21st century

ConceptEuropeChristine Simpson ; Environmental concerns of the 21st century

My work is a response to the ongoing and unresolved environmental concerns of the 21st century: the changing weather patterns, disappearing ice, rising sea levels, deforestation, pollution etc.
India: The Ancient Festival of Color! by Raju Peddada

AmericaDodhersIndia: The Ancient Festival of Color! by Raju Peddada

India! There's no one adjective to capture the essence of it! Superlatives would fall short, in describing the oldest continuously existing civilization in the world.
Interview with Henry Fernando; Published in our print edition #11

AmericaDnaInterview with Henry Fernando; Published in our print edition #11

There is definitely a fine line that now separates documentary photography and fine art photography. I want to tell stories through my pictures and I like to create images that we can respond to, something that speaks to us. 
My Hearth is An Animal by Katarzyna & Marcin Owczarek

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMy Hearth is An Animal by Katarzyna & Marcin Owczarek

Telling stories is a part of our fine art photography project based on surrealistic imagery. Our new series titled "My Hearth is An Animal" brings elaborate compositions combining human and animal elements.
Wanderlust by Giovanni Moran

AmericaConceptWanderlust by Giovanni Moran

There is a certain feeling of wonderment, daydream or even often a sense of escapism that we all have with our own certain reality that we face in our everyday life.
America in a Trance by Niko J.Kallianiotis

AmericaCityAmerica in a Trance by Niko J.Kallianiotis

About two decades ago my father moved to Scranton, Pennsylvania, and this was only my second experience with the United States.In the late 70’s he took the journey from Greece to the Big Apple to pursue a PhD, which led him to the Keystone State.
FEATURED STORIES
Ethiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

EuropeFeaturedShotEthiopia; The art of disappearing by Harry Fisch

The trucks continually roll past the roads that lead to their villages, spitting out so much dust that people living in the villages can no longer breathe. 
Wet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedWet-plate collodion process; My America by Rashod Taylor

With this work I want the viewer to get a good look at what it is like living in America as a Black man. I use the wet-plate collodion process to connect the past to the present and explore the atrocities of slavery and Jim Crow
Documentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryDocumentary photography; Can’t Smile Without You by Martin Andersen

Photographer and life-long Tottenham Hotspur fan, Martin Andersen has turned his camera on his fellow fans to create ‘Can’t Smile Without You’, an intimate and often visceral collection of photographs taken at home, away, and across Europe from 2013 until 2017 with the last game played at the White Hart Lane stadium.
Anže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

EuropeFeaturedStoryAnže Godec; Austro-Hungarian army complex abandoned by Yugoslav forces finds a new artistic life

Army complex from the time of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. It lies by Metelkova Street in the center of Ljubljana, Slovenia. It was abandoned in the early 1990s, when Yugoslavia collapsed.
Women hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWomen hold up half the sky by Gerard Exupery

It’s another beautiful day in paradise. Dark, and rainy. It’s one of those days that suggest the beauty of film. F-stop wide open, the darkness and grain, the feeling of an impressionist painting.
Alternative family album by Frank Rodick

AmericaConceptFeaturedAlternative family album by Frank Rodick

These images are part of what I’ve called an “alternative family album.” With one exception, I constructed each work using vernacular photographs from archives discovered after my parents’ deaths.
Intimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedIntimate photography ; I am ready to dream a dream with her by Michiko Chiyoda

In my photography, my personal experiences often motivate me to start creating works. Eventually, it leads me to the fundamental theme of our life and I want to express what I think and get from there.
The Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryThe Land Where the Roots Grow Deep by Rebecca Moseman

This series of photographs is part of an ongoing project about the African American people living in the deep south.
The Cattle Camps of South Sudan by Trevor Cole

EuropeFeaturedStoryThe Cattle Camps of South Sudan by Trevor Cole

The Mundari cattle camp, seldom visited by outsiders, is quite simply incredible. I saw Sebastiao Salgado’s photos of these camps years ago and there was little change that I could see.
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd