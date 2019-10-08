 
 

AmericaCityThe American dream by Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

The American Dream. Has it become just a dream today? Embark on the US roads, from New York to the Deep South. Pass by scenes that seem like frozen in time and which maintain the flame of a former glory.
7259 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

The American Dream. Has it become just a dream today? 

Embark on the US roads, from New York to the Deep South. Pass by scenes that seem like frozen in time and which maintain the flame of a former glory. Get submerged by dreamy colors that will make you wonder if you are awake or if this is all just an illusion. The limit between past and present becomes blurry, surrounded by well-known symbols of America: a diner, old signs, a school bus, a Lincoln car, a Star-Spangled Banner flag. Fasten your seat belt, and let’s hit this dreamy road.

About Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

From his childhood’s Provence, to Brooklyn where he lived and still roams the streets, Jean-Mathieu Saponaro first immersed himself in photography to escape the lines of codes of his daily work as software engineer. It’s a quest of transforming what surrounds us into art, a quest for aesthetics in the simplest fragments of life, yet often ignored. Between scenes frozen in time and mesmerizing colors, JM, as they all call him, takes you on a journey, on a US road trip, or simply under the sun. [Official Website]

The American dream by Jean-Mathieu Saponaro
The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro
The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro
The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro
The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro
The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro
The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro
The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro
The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro
The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro
The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro
The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro
The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro
The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro
The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro
The American dream | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

previous
Street photography by Urvashi Singh

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Nostalgia by Mauricio Candela

AmericaFeaturedShotNostalgia by Mauricio Candela

Sidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

CityEuropeFeaturedSidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

Three Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

AmericaConceptFeaturedThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

Vegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaFeaturedStoryVegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

Ghost by Naoual Peleau

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedGhost by Naoual Peleau

O-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

EuropeFeaturedStoryO-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

Edelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

EuropeFeaturedStoryEdelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA