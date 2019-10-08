The American dream by Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

The American Dream. Has it become just a dream today?

Embark on the US roads, from New York to the Deep South. Pass by scenes that seem like frozen in time and which maintain the flame of a former glory. Get submerged by dreamy colors that will make you wonder if you are awake or if this is all just an illusion. The limit between past and present becomes blurry, surrounded by well-known symbols of America: a diner, old signs, a school bus, a Lincoln car, a Star-Spangled Banner flag. Fasten your seat belt, and let’s hit this dreamy road.

About Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

From his childhood’s Provence, to Brooklyn where he lived and still roams the streets, Jean-Mathieu Saponaro first immersed himself in photography to escape the lines of codes of his daily work as software engineer. It’s a quest of transforming what surrounds us into art, a quest for aesthetics in the simplest fragments of life, yet often ignored. Between scenes frozen in time and mesmerizing colors, JM, as they all call him, takes you on a journey, on a US road trip, or simply under the sun. [Official Website]