In reaction to my father’s death, I use the camera to describe my inner emotions.

I found myself entangled in a complex web of emotions and reactions. I felt disorientated, as if I had lost my place and purpose in life. I was living in a different world. Am I trapped in my father’s bones, is this my inheritance? Can I regain my identity? Is a part of my dying with him? I am struggling with death anxiety, I acknowledge my own mortality, but deep down, I deny it. Whatever I fear cannot be death because one has never died.

The bodies represent myself. The xrays used are in fact from my father’s body. The match is present visually and literally. I did not work directly on xrays but I used parts and mixed them digitally with pictures of my body. Not all are blended with xrays, I also use other pictures that can emphasize the feelings I had during this emotional rollercoaster. The exhibition format of my works is 60 cm x 80cm. Some are printed out on a transparent surface to mimic an xray, some are printed on arches paper to outline the tactile aspect. [Official Website]