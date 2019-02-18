 
 

ConceptEuropeThanatophobia by Valerie Decleer

In reaction to my father’s death, I use the camera to describe my inner emotions. I found myself entangled in a complex web of emotions and reactions.  I felt disorientated, as if I had lost my place and purpose in life.  I was living in a different world.
6099 min

I found myself entangled in a complex web of emotions and reactions.  I felt disorientated, as if I had lost my place and purpose in life.  I was living in a different world. Am I trapped in my father’s bones, is this my inheritance?  Can I regain my identity?  Is a part of my dying with him?  I am struggling with death anxiety, I acknowledge my own mortality, but deep down, I deny it. Whatever I fear cannot be death because one has never died.

The bodies represent myself.  The xrays used are in fact from my father’s body.  The match is present visually and literally.  I did not work directly on xrays but I used parts and mixed them digitally with pictures of my body.  Not all are blended with xrays, I also use other pictures that can emphasize the feelings I had during this emotional rollercoaster.  The exhibition format of my works is 60 cm x 80cm.  Some are printed out on a transparent surface to mimic an xray, some are printed on arches paper to outline the tactile aspect. [Official Website]

