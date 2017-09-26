Ten Days in Tokyo by Olga Sondyk

Japan always seems like a mysterious place, where history and traditions interlaces with modern technologies and skyscrapers. This is a diary of the western visitor who wants to monumentalize everyday life where all details matters and every object has its own importance and beauty.

This is a story of catching the moment that will be gone in a second after the shutter works. This is the story of colors, shapes and rapidly changing urban environment where always there is a place for classic knowledge.

About Olga Sondyk

Olga Sondyk is a Russian-born documentary and fine-art photographer based in Paris. Before becoming professional photographer and entering to Speos Photographic Institute, she was studying sociology and history of art which gave her an opportunity to search for inspiration in everyday life and works of classic artists by reconsidering different topics with ideas of modern world we live in. Fascinated by color photography she tries to find connection between reality, imagination. [Official Website]