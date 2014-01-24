Telling Tales by Lilyan Aloma

Linked together in a process of discovery, I found my subjects, or my subjects found me. Those willing to take part in my photographic adventure had already been inspired by their own imagination.

And, while my subjects and myself might have had different ambitions for the image, what is agreed upon is the visual presentation of an inner-dialogue that is expressed between us. When we look at someone, what can we perceive, what stories can be told? Layers of psyche, essence of spirit, lifetimes of ancestral linkage, hopes, dreams, attachments and affinities, all of which, when translated through the many doors of the imagination, conjure a variety of characters with a multitude of journeys expressed through the physicality of who we are.

A face is a voyage into deep, inner space. The images derived are symbols of all our possible travels and are a manifestation of our inner history. As director of these visual tales, my role is to provide an environment for this to take place and be ready to capture it.