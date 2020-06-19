 
 

Sometimes a second glance at things gives one the chance to see an element that was hidden at first glance. A flower, a leaf or very minute ferns possess some details that could be missed if not watched closely.
The macro photographers spend most of their time on their knees or crawling around to find the shot that no one has seen. They watch the world from a very different perspective and search beauty in all things. The main gear of a macro photographer is a macro lens. I work with a 150 mm macro lens which gives me the opportunity to stay rather far from the subject matter which is an advantage when photographing insects or any fearful subject. Most of the macro photo I do is with a low shutter speed. My wish is mainly to make an artistic photo rather than a scientific one. I love the blurry parts floating around the focus point. It gives to the image something of a mysterious appearance. Sometimes I have to compensate with a high iso specially on windy days. The wind could be an ally though and offer motion blurring. Nature is full of resources and offer magical possibilities to those who take the time to look closely at it. I am a very lucky photographer since I live on the island of Mauritius and am surrounded all year round by tropical vegetation with its colorful flowers, fruits, leaves and fauna. Most of my photos are taken at home in a handful of square meters.

About Pascal Lagesse

Pascal Lagesse is a photographer from the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean. He is passionate about his work and has been photographing all around the world for the last 10 years. He is also a painter, illustrator and book writer. His main subjects are wildlife photography, macro photography and life events.



