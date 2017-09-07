Still by Philip LePage

The girl has a question for the boy: “How much do you love me?”

He thinks for a moment, then quietly replies, “As much as a train whistle in the night.”

She waits in silence for him to go on. Obviously there has to be a story there.

– Murakami Haruki, Feb 1995 – “Concerning the Sound of a Train Whistle in the Night or On the Efficacy of Fiction”. Translated by Michael Emmerich.

Love cannot be defined. It is both an essential part of the human experience as well as an entirely personal one. It mutates through time and our relationships with different people. It unites and divides us. The Still project is a story that started with a kiss that never actually happened. Yet, is replayed over and over again in my mind. Even now, decades after standing on that street corner in a rainy city neither of us has been to for years. It is an attempt to answer a question she has never asked me but, hovers in the background of all of our conversations. Still…

Artists Philip LePage

Philip LePage (1996 BA Art History) was born in 1969 in Northern Canada but left in 1994 and remained in Europe and Asia for 13 years. He currently lives on Prince Edward Island, Canada.Photography for Philip LePage is very centered on the contradictions inherent in ideas of home, identity and belonging. He thinks of photography as a journey between two worlds. A middle ground that separates and joins at the same time, a liminal space. [Official Website]