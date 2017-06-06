Black & White | Europe | Portrait    456 Views  

Stasys Povilaitis ; Variations On The Topic Of One Poem

Connect the image and the text I have tried few times before.

It happened that a couple of years ago, during literature festival “Panevezys Literary Winter”, a perfect opportunity arose to take pictures of the event participants – people from  Lithuanian literature world.

When a poem of famous national writer Marcelijus Martinaitis was projected on the screen, I invited them to stand up to it and to calmly look at me. Naturally interesting word combinations of a poem (they were all familliar with) naturally emerged on the photographed people’s faces . They have changed, it took on a different meaning and shine. Illuminated projector‘s light, ethereal painted letters took shape. Poem words visible on the faces of poets raises various questions about life and work, directing the reflections.

It wanted to pay tribute to a national literature treasure Marcelijus Martinaitis, who passed away three years ago. At the same time it is respect to all the poets, which took pictures. This great poetry reveals an important motive – the old, archaic, rural outlook clash with the modern world.

About Stasys Povilaitis

Stasys Povilaitis was born in Kaunas on 31 October 1948. From 1966 to 1973, he studied at Panevėžys Evening Faculty of Kaunas Polytechnic Institute. A member of the Lithuanian Photographers Association from 1989.

