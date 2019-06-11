 
 

AsiaStorySpecial Children of Kattankudy by Kai Yokoyama

In a country that is 70% Buddhist, but almost all of the 40,000 people in the city believe in Islam. Forty students attend the school "Zahira Special School" for children with disabilities.
It is the city of Kattankudy located in the eastern part of Sri Lanka.

In a country that is 70% Buddhist, but almost all of the 40,000 people in the city believe in Islam. Forty students attend the school “Zahira Special School” for children with disabilities. In Sri Lanka, Muslims and children with disabilities are considered minorities. And, they receive little support from the country, and there are various problems. I was there to photograph there last year, and I will do there again this year. In order to be able to take pictures of the inside of them more. And here is the place where there was criminals who attacked some cities by bombs this year. Therefore I’m going to take pictures of the present of these children after that.

About Kai Yokoyama

Kai Yokoyama is a portrait and documentary photographer based in Tokyo, Japan. Starting out as an architecture student at Saitama University, he twitched his major to photography and completed his studies at Tokyo College of Photography. After working as an assistant to contemporary art photographer Izima Kaoru he has since become a full-time freelance photographer. Also He has been keeping shooting ordinary people for Japanese traditional events at a photo studio since 2002. [Official Website]

Special Children of Kattankudy | Kai Yokoyama
Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

