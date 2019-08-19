 
 

EuropeStorySmoking Chefs by Jan Enkelmann

Mine is a slightly different approach to street photography. Although most of my personal work is about people in public spaces, my images always have a theme, rather than just me waiting for the perfect light or someone walking into a scene.
82712 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 09

DEADLINE: SATURDAY, AUGUST 31, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Mine is a slightly different approach to street photography. Although most of my personal work is about people in public spaces, my images always have a theme, rather than just me waiting for the perfect light or someone walking into a scene.

Personally, I’m not so keen on the term street photography because of the cliches associated with it, but I’m not sure you would categorise it as documentary photography either. I guess it sits somewhere in between.

For Smoking Chefs, I have been shooting in the streets of London’s Chinatown over the past two and a half years. It’s one of Central London’s busiest districts, yet I have been trying to make it look as if my subjects are in a quiet place, alone with themselves, even though there are usually crowds of people around them. Most of the images were made at night, but I have been shooting around the year at pretty much all times of the day.

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann

What I have been trying to capture is an atmosphere of calm and contemplation, of people being alone with themselves, switching off for a few minutes from their demanding work in the kitchen. Cigarettes (and often mobile phones) are the running theme that unifies the series, but they are just props. The work is not really about smoking at all.

In some ways, the project is a juxtaposition to some of my other recent work, where I have been photographing extrovert people that are almost searching for the camera. My project Serious Conviction on the people gathering at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park is trying to capture the passion and emotion prevailing there every Sunday afternoon. And similarly, with my project To the Races, which is about racegoers in transit to the major English horse racing events, shot around railway stations, rather than at the actual racecourses. That project is also about people wanting to be in the focus of attention.

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann

About Jan Enkelmann

Jan Enkelmann is a London-based documentary photographer, dividing his time between commercial work and personal projects. He started out in travel photography and still shoots commissions for magazines. Jan has recently published Serious Conviction, a book on the people gathering at Speakers’ Corner in London’s Hyde Park. [Official Website]

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann

Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann
Smoking Chefs | Jan Enkelmann



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
The photography of Matěj Dereck Hard
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science within your camera.

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow efficient, powerful, and simple.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Nostalgia by Mauricio Candela

AmericaFeaturedShotNostalgia by Mauricio Candela

Sidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

CityEuropeFeaturedSidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

Three Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

AmericaConceptFeaturedThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

Vegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaFeaturedStoryVegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

Ghost by Naoual Peleau

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedGhost by Naoual Peleau

O-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

EuropeFeaturedStoryO-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

Edelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

EuropeFeaturedStoryEdelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA