Scroll down by Damien Berney

Every minute 1 920 000 photos are taken in the world. Every minute 527 760 photos are shared on Snapchat. Every minute 347 222 photos are shared on WhatsApp. Every minute 243 055 photos are shared on Facebook. Every minute 38 194 photos are shared on Instagram.

In 2014, according to Mary Meeker’s annual Internet Trends report, people uploaded an average of 1.8 billion digital images every single day. Google estimated at 1 000 000 000 000 the number of images and photos available on the internet at the moment.

This project focused on the impossibility of digesting the incredibly huge amount of photographs that we produced everyday since we can use digital cameras and devices and we are daily flood by a nonstop flew of images. We scroll down continuously our smartphone, tablet, comptuer, screens without dedicating the right time to the majority of the images we saw, bypassing their contents and messages.[Official Website]